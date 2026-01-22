La. deputy dies after being struck by train

BOSSIER CITY, La. — A Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy died after his vehicle was struck by a train while working a traffic assignment, KSLA reported.

The deputy was identified as Tim Jordan, a four-year veteran of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to preliminary information, Jordan may have misjudged his vehicle’s distance from the tracks when it was hit by an oncoming train.

He was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

“This is an extremely difficult day for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jordan’s family, and his fellow deputies,” Sheriff Julian Whittington stated. “Deputy Jordan was a dedicated public servant who took pride in protecting the citizens of Bossier Parish, and his loss is deeply felt throughout our agency and community.”

The Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation, according to the report.