Montreal police officer, bystander, suspect killed in shooting

MONTREAL, Canada — A police officer, bystander and suspect have been killed in a shooting sparked by a gunman’s targeted attack on officers, CNN reported.

Police responded to a hotel in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood on June 22 after a caller reported seeing a person pointing a gun from an upstairs window. As officers arrived, the suspect allegedly fired more than two dozen shots, including at responding officers, Police Chief Fady Dagher told the Associated Press. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect, while nearby residents were ordered to shelter in place for more than an hour.

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Law enforcement sources told CNN that it is believed the shooting was a targeted attack on police.

The fallen Montreal Police Service officer has been identified as Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, who had served with the agency since 2021. His death marks the first fatal shooting of an officer in 24 years.

“His sense of duty, commitment and professionalism will forever stay in our memories,” the police service stated.

The other victim was identified as Michel Mizrahi, an Israeli citizen, CNN reported. Mizrahi reportedly worked to help get other bystanders to safety at the scene.

Police are working to examine a more than 100-page manifesto which may have been written by the gunman, CNN reported. The document reportedly contains incel ideology.