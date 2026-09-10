S.C. deputy killed in multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy has died following a traffic collision, WCIV reported.

Deputy Michael Hendricks, 33, was killed on Sept. 9 in a multi-vehicle crash. The initial collision involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck that were traveling in opposite directions, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation.

Hendricks joined the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in April 2023 and most recently served on the department’s Metro Unit, WCIV reported.

“Losing a member of our CCSO family so suddenly leaves a hole that is hard to describe,” said Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie. “Deputy Michael Hendricks was someone who showed up every day ready to serve, ready to help people, and ready to make a difference. That’s who he was, on duty and off. We are grieving alongside his family, friends, and coworkers, and we ask our community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers. Right now, our focus is supporting the people who loved Deputy Hendricks and taking care of each other.”