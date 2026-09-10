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S.C. deputy killed in multi-vehicle crash

Deputy Michael Hendricks, 33, “showed up every day ready to serve,” Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie said; Hendricks joined the agency in April 2023 and most recently served on the Metro Unit

September 10, 2026 05:40 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Hendricks

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CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy has died following a traffic collision, WCIV reported.

Deputy Michael Hendricks, 33, was killed on Sept. 9 in a multi-vehicle crash. The initial collision involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck that were traveling in opposite directions, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident remains under investigation.

Hendricks joined the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in April 2023 and most recently served on the department’s Metro Unit, WCIV reported.

“Losing a member of our CCSO family so suddenly leaves a hole that is hard to describe,” said Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie. “Deputy Michael Hendricks was someone who showed up every day ready to serve, ready to help people, and ready to make a difference. That’s who he was, on duty and off. We are grieving alongside his family, friends, and coworkers, and we ask our community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers. Right now, our focus is supporting the people who loved Deputy Hendricks and taking care of each other.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com