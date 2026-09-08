NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Fleeing suspect plows into Calif. police motorcycle as officer fires shots

Simi Valley Police pursued the man after a domestic disturbance where he reportedly told family members he wanted to engage in a shootout with officers

September 08, 2026 05:12 PM • 
Joanna Putman

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — The Simi Valley Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man fleeing officers at high speeds through a residential neighborhood.

The July 21 incident began when officers responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined there was cause to arrest a man who had left the scene before their arrival.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness

Family members stated that the man wanted to engage in a shootout with officers. Officers and family members believed the man had guns with him when he fled.

Officers utilized Flock cameras to locate the suspect in his vehicle. Officers then initiated a pursuit of the suspect after he fled a traffic stop.

Body camera video shows the suspect fleeing from officers, first on a freeway and later through the same residential neighborhood as the initial domestic disturbance call.

The motor officer then returned to the home where the disturbance occurred and stationed himself outside. Body camera footage shows the officer dismounting his bike in the roadway. He returned to the bike several times during the course of the incident, including once to retrieve his rifle.

The officer watched as the suspect vehicle twice flew past him on the residential streets. After members of the suspect’s family feared that the suspect might be in the backyard, he went to clear the area before returning to the front drive.

Body camera then shows the suspect vehicle coming down the street a third time, this time veering in the direction of the driveway at high speeds.

The officer then fired shots, striking the vehicle and driver seconds before the vehicle collided with the parked motorcycle, another unoccupied vehicle and another police cruiser.

More officers then arrived in the pursuit. Officers fired more shots at the suspect.

The suspect could be seen by officers moving around in the suspect vehicle, but did not comply with instructions to show his hands.

When officers called in SWAT and organized a safe approach, they rendered aid to the man, who was found to be wounded by the gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was found that the man did not have firearms in his possession. The shooting remains under investigation.

Trending
US-NEWS-DOING-IT-FOR-PURPOSE-LAS-1-LV.jpg
September 11, 2001
‘Doing it for a purpose’: Las Vegas first responders remember 9/11 during Strat climb
More than 300 first responders are expected to climb 1,455 steps to the top of The Strat tower on Sept. 11 as part of the Las Vegas casino’s seventh annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
September 07, 2026 08:00 AM
US-NEWS-PROPOSAL-WOULD-LOOSEN-RESIDENCY-REQUIREMENTS-1-ABN.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Proposal would loosen residency requirements for Ill. city’s police and fire chiefs
Police and fire chiefs are currently required to live in Aurora; the proposed ordinance would allow them to live in any municipality within 15 miles of Aurora
September 07, 2026 07:00 AM
2019-12-gavel-unsplash-12142019.jpg
Legal
Appeals court covering, N.Y., N.J., Conn. rules First Amendment applies to recording LE activity in public
Justices wrote that being recorded on the job “may place added strain” on officers but that “the risk of this exposure is an essential incident of life in a society which places a primary value on freedom of speech”
September 07, 2026 06:00 AM
PA LODD (9).png
Officer Down
Miss. deputy fatally shot while dispersing crowd, suspect at large
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terrian Bailey was fatally wounded and a woman was shot in the incident
September 08, 2026 09:29 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com