BWC: Fleeing suspect plows into Calif. police motorcycle as officer fires shots

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — The Simi Valley Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man fleeing officers at high speeds through a residential neighborhood.

The July 21 incident began when officers responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined there was cause to arrest a man who had left the scene before their arrival.

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Family members stated that the man wanted to engage in a shootout with officers. Officers and family members believed the man had guns with him when he fled.

Officers utilized Flock cameras to locate the suspect in his vehicle. Officers then initiated a pursuit of the suspect after he fled a traffic stop.

Body camera video shows the suspect fleeing from officers, first on a freeway and later through the same residential neighborhood as the initial domestic disturbance call.

The motor officer then returned to the home where the disturbance occurred and stationed himself outside. Body camera footage shows the officer dismounting his bike in the roadway. He returned to the bike several times during the course of the incident, including once to retrieve his rifle.

The officer watched as the suspect vehicle twice flew past him on the residential streets. After members of the suspect’s family feared that the suspect might be in the backyard, he went to clear the area before returning to the front drive.

Body camera then shows the suspect vehicle coming down the street a third time, this time veering in the direction of the driveway at high speeds.

The officer then fired shots, striking the vehicle and driver seconds before the vehicle collided with the parked motorcycle, another unoccupied vehicle and another police cruiser.

More officers then arrived in the pursuit. Officers fired more shots at the suspect.

The suspect could be seen by officers moving around in the suspect vehicle, but did not comply with instructions to show his hands.

When officers called in SWAT and organized a safe approach, they rendered aid to the man, who was found to be wounded by the gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was found that the man did not have firearms in his possession. The shooting remains under investigation.