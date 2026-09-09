Video: Man steals Ohio police cruiser, plows through house, attacks officer

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department released dash camera video showing the moment a suspect stole a police cruiser and crashed into a home.

The Sept. 3 incident began when officers were responding to an unrelated crash scene. The suspect drove through the closed intersection at high speeds, despite Dayton cruisers blocking the roadway and officers actively investigating the original crash.

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The suspect vehicle then drove erratically and knocked down a street sign. Officers initiated a pursuit of the suspect, quickly performing a PIT, causing the vehicle to crash.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran into a backyard. Body camera footage shows the officers briefly pursuing the suspect on foot before losing sight of him. The suspect then circled back to the scene and climbed into a police cruiser.

Video shows officers ordering the man out of the cruiser. Instead, he drove away, crashing into another cruiser before fleeing the scene.

Officers initiated another pursuit. The second pursuit ended when the suspect drove the cruiser straight through a house.

When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, he attacked an officer. The man bit the officer and attempted to grab his gun. Officers eventually took the suspect into custody as he continued to resist.

Seven officers were injured during the arrest. Six were treated at a hospital and released. Two people inside the home were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also wanted on multiple felony warrants at the time of the incident, including a homicide and an aggravated robbery.