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Airborne and Maritime

Video shows fatal Pa. State Police helicopter, Cessna crash

The crash killed the Cessna pilot and left two helicopter pilots seriously injured

September 09, 2026 11:33 AM • 
Joanna Putman

CARLISLE, Pa. — Newly released video shows the crash that caused the death of a small aircraft pilot as the plane collided with a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, WHTM reported.

The Aug. 19 incident unfolded as the plane descended toward the runway. Video obtained by PennLive shows the helicopter hovering feet above the ground before the plane, approaching a runway to land, veered sharply and struck the helicopter.

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Dr. Paul Sokoloski, who was piloting the Cessna, was killed in the incident. He was performing training exercises in the plane prior to the crash, WHTM reported.

NTSB officials have stated that the pilots were in communication with each other before the crash occurred. The helicopter pilots were unable to see the plane coming due to their position and orientation.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The initial NTSB report shows investigators found no evidence of pre-impact mechanical failures in either aircraft, Pennlive reported.

The helicopter pilots, Cpl. Bryce J. Corman and Trooper Jason Mills, have since been discharged from the hospital.

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Airborne and Maritime Officer Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com