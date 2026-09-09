Video shows fatal Pa. State Police helicopter, Cessna crash

CARLISLE, Pa. — Newly released video shows the crash that caused the death of a small aircraft pilot as the plane collided with a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, WHTM reported.

The Aug. 19 incident unfolded as the plane descended toward the runway. Video obtained by PennLive shows the helicopter hovering feet above the ground before the plane, approaching a runway to land, veered sharply and struck the helicopter.

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Dr. Paul Sokoloski, who was piloting the Cessna, was killed in the incident. He was performing training exercises in the plane prior to the crash, WHTM reported.

NTSB officials have stated that the pilots were in communication with each other before the crash occurred. The helicopter pilots were unable to see the plane coming due to their position and orientation.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

The initial NTSB report shows investigators found no evidence of pre-impact mechanical failures in either aircraft, Pennlive reported.

The helicopter pilots, Cpl. Bryce J. Corman and Trooper Jason Mills, have since been discharged from the hospital.