BWC: Man opens fire at Conn. officers from inside home

By Justin Muszynski

Hartford Courant

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Connecticut Office of Inspector General has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in Bridgeport where a man shot multiple rounds at police before an officer returned fire.

Inspector General Eliot Prescott’s preliminary report tied to the shooting was released Friday and included body camera footage from both officers who were shot at. They were identified in the report as Officer Christopher Robinson and Officer Michael Guthrie of the Bridgeport Police Department. Guthrie was identified as the officer who returned fire.

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The exchange of gunfire occurred after officers responded to the 600 block of Grand Street on a report of a fight in the street involving someone armed with a knife shortly after midnight. Robinson’s body camera showed that he was the first to arrive at the scene when he spotted a man walking in a residential driveway without a shirt on.

As he approached the man, who was later identified as 53-year-old Roberto Martins, Martins took off for a side door to the residence, the footage shows.

Robinson drew his taser and headed for the door, where he struggled with Martins after he had gotten inside and was able to partially close it, the footage shows.

“I’m gonna (expletive) tase you,” Robinson can be heard saying.

“What you got in here, bro?” Robinson asks as Guthrie arrives and runs over with his gun drawn, the footage shows.

Robinson can then be heard saying he believes Martins may have a gun. Moments after Robinson tries to deploy a taser through an opening in the door, about three to four gunshots can be heard. Robinson and Guthrie could be seen immediately backing away from the door.

Guthrie, his body camera shows, pointed his firearm at the door and fired one shot.

According to investigators, no one was struck by gunfire.

Robinson and Guthrie then took cover before the police department’s SWAT team responded along with a crisis negotiator who was able to convince Martins to surrender while unarmed, officials said. According to the preliminary report, “at least” two guns were seized from the residence.

Martins was arrested on two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, three counts of assault on a public safety officer and a single count each of illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and use of a firearm for a felony, court records show. He remains held on a $3 million bond following an appearance in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Martins has not entered a plea, court records show.

Prescott is still investigating to determine if Guthrie’s use of deadly force was justified. His office is being assisted by the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad.

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