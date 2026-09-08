Video: Woman fires gun in Fla. PD lobby, approaches officers with it before fatal OIS

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department released body camera and surveillance video showing an officer-involved shooting of a woman who fired a gun in its station lobby.

The Sept. 3 incident began when a woman armed with a handgun walked into the station. Surveillance video shows the woman walking toward the entryway with the gun already drawn.

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The footage appears to show the woman holding up a gun to show it to staff behind the counter before pacing back and forth in the lobby.

She then fired a shot toward the evidence counter, where multiple employees were located.

Officers then entered the lobby and instructed the woman to put the gun down. The woman raised and pointed the gun again before quickly lowering it.

She then refused to drop the weapon, despite officers’ repeated instructions.

Video then shows her walking out of the lobby and back into the parking lot, where officers were waiting. They issued orders for the woman to drop the gun.

The woman did not drop the gun and continued to walk toward officers with it. At least one officer then fired multiple shots, causing the woman to fall to the ground.

She then raised herself to a seated position as officers planned out an approach.

Before they could begin the process of arresting her, however, the woman grabbed the gun from the ground. Officers then fired more shots, wounding her.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died, according to the release. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.