Texas deputy dies after being struck at crash scene

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has died after being struck while directing traffic, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Deputy Erika Serrato, 24, was fatally struck on June 28 after deputies had been called to assist in a crash investigation. Serrato was near two parked cruisers with lights activated, directing traffic away from the crash when she was struck by a commercial vehicle.

Serrato was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Another deputy was injured by debris and was treated at a hospital.

Serrato had served with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

“Our hearts are broken today,” said Sheriff Wesley Doolittle. “Deputy Serrato made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting our community. We ask that you keep her family, friends, and fellow deputies in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We grieve alongside them.”