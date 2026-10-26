W.V. deputy killed in crash with coal truck
Logan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Caden Mullins was killed in the collision; a passenger in the cruiser was airlifted to receive medical treatment
LOGAN COUNTY, W.V. — A Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in a vehicle crash on Oct. 24, WCHS reported.
Deputy Caden Mullins died after a coal truck collided with his cruiser at an intersection. A passenger in the cruiser was airlifted to a hospital.
The Logan County Sheriff stated it would hold a funeral procession for the deputy on Oct. 26.
The crash remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.
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