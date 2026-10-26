W.V. deputy killed in crash with coal truck

LOGAN COUNTY, W.V. — A Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in a vehicle crash on Oct. 24, WCHS reported.

Deputy Caden Mullins died after a coal truck collided with his cruiser at an intersection. A passenger in the cruiser was airlifted to a hospital.

The Logan County Sheriff stated it would hold a funeral procession for the deputy on Oct. 26.

The crash remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.