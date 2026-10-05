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Wis. trooper dies after falling from bridge overpass during pursuit

Trooper Brad Ritger, 29, fell from the elevated bridge as he worked to deploy spike strips to stop a fleeing driver

October 05, 2026 10:35 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Ritger

Officer Down Memorial Page

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — A trooper who fell from an overpass while deploying spike strips has died, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Trooper Bradley Ritger, 29, was working to stop a fleeing driver on Sept. 21. He was positioned on an overpass, deploying spike strips.

After laying the strips, he ran back toward his vehicle to seek cover as the driver approached. As he ran, he fell, falling over the bridge platform and landing on the ground below.

The suspect’s tires were punctured by the spike strips. The car was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody, according to the page.

Ritger succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 2. He had served with the Wisconsin State Patrol for five years, and previously served with the state Department of Corrections for three years.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com