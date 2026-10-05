Wis. trooper dies after falling from bridge overpass during pursuit

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — A trooper who fell from an overpass while deploying spike strips has died, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Trooper Bradley Ritger, 29, was working to stop a fleeing driver on Sept. 21. He was positioned on an overpass, deploying spike strips.

After laying the strips, he ran back toward his vehicle to seek cover as the driver approached. As he ran, he fell, falling over the bridge platform and landing on the ground below.

The suspect’s tires were punctured by the spike strips. The car was stopped and the suspect was taken into custody, according to the page.

Ritger succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 2. He had served with the Wisconsin State Patrol for five years, and previously served with the state Department of Corrections for three years.