Wis. trooper severely injured after falling off bridge during spike strip deployment

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin state trooper was severely injured as he worked to stop a fleeing driver, CBS Minnesota reported.

On Sept. 22, a state trooper began pursuing a speeding driver on Interstate 94 in Dunn County. The driver was also wanted for fleeing another officer hours earlier. Trooper Brad Ritger responded to assist and deployed spike strips on a bridge as the suspect approached, CBS Minnesota reported.

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As Ritger placed the devices and attempted to take cover, he fell over the bridge deck onto the street below, CBS Minnesota reported. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on Ritger before he was taken to a hospital.

The fleeing driver struck the spike strip and eventually came to a stop due to flat tires. He was arrested after a “high-risk traffic stop.”

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.