NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Traffic Enforcement, Highway Patrol

Wis. trooper severely injured after falling off bridge during spike strip deployment

Trooper Brad Ritger was assisting in the pursuit of a driver when he set up spike strips; as he attempted to take cover, he fell over the bridge deck

September 24, 2026 12:04 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (25).png

Wisconsin State Patrol/Facebook

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin state trooper was severely injured as he worked to stop a fleeing driver, CBS Minnesota reported.

On Sept. 22, a state trooper began pursuing a speeding driver on Interstate 94 in Dunn County. The driver was also wanted for fleeing another officer hours earlier. Trooper Brad Ritger responded to assist and deployed spike strips on a bridge as the suspect approached, CBS Minnesota reported.

| REGISTER NOW: Fixing public safety logistics: How agencies are improving readiness

As Ritger placed the devices and attempted to take cover, he fell over the bridge deck onto the street below, CBS Minnesota reported. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on Ritger before he was taken to a hospital.

The fleeing driver struck the spike strip and eventually came to a stop due to flat tires. He was arrested after a “high-risk traffic stop.”

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.

Trending
Assault Weapons New Jersey
Firearms Training
Former Wash. deputy awarded $30M in suit over firearms training incident that caused him to lose his leg
The suit claimed the deputy’s AR-15 unintentionally discharged after its three-point sling caught on his earmuffs during a support-side shoulder transition
September 23, 2026 11:23 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
California Police Lawsuits
LAPD
LAPD to test streetlight-mounted license plate readers
The three-month pilot program with Axon Enterprise will outfit some city-owned street lights with ALPR cameras at no cost to the city
September 23, 2026 11:15 AM
769318022_1369878435330144_2654661259625611567_n.jpg
Disaster Response
FEMA opens new first responder training facility on grounds of closed U.S. Army Post
Federal, state and local officials gathered at FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness to open the Advanced Responder Training Complex, designed to help responders prepare for complex emergencies
September 22, 2026 05:16 PM
Bill FR1 EMS1 news images (75).jpg
Fire
Fla. county votes to take fire department back from sheriff’s office
Broward County commissioners voted unanimously not to renew the Sheriff’s Office fire-rescue agreement after 2028, returning roughly 900 employees and oversight of the department to the county
September 23, 2026 09:34 AM
Company News
hqdefault.jpg
Firearms
Beretta Titan: A fusion of tactical performance and ceremonial elegance
A visionary modern sporting rifle, the Titan embodies several true firsts for Beretta and introduces unexplored solutions within the firearms industry, both from an aesthetic and a technical perspective
September 18, 2026 09:20 AM

Officer Safety Pursuit Traffic Enforcement, Highway Patrol
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com