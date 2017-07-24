Texas police, fire departments receive equipment grant

By Valerie Bustamante

The Seguin Gazette

SEGUIN, Texas — The Seguin Police and Fire Departments recently added some new equipment for their responders to use on duty thanks to the help of a local organization.

The Guadalupe County 100 Club awarded a $1,350 grant to the Seguin Fire Department and a $2,500 grant to the Seguin Police Department.

With the grant, the police department purchased 60 sets of combat application tourniquets (CAT) and holders for each officer.

