Ky. State Police issue BLUE Alert, notifying state of suspect at large in ‘severe attack’ on LEO

By Taylor Six

Lexington Herald-Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect at-large in connection to a “trooper-involved shooting” that occurred Monday, according to law enforcement.

A BLUE Alert was sent out Monday around 3:30 p.m., alerting the public that a suspect is wanted in connection with a “severe attack” against a member of law enforcement. The incident happened in Warren County, state police say.

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A BLUE Alert is an emergency notification used to enlist the public’s help when a law enforcement officer has been killed, seriously injured, or is missing in the line of duty.

The suspect was last seen in Warren County on Interstate 65 near the 75-mile marker. The suspect is described as driving a “bluish gray” Honda Civic with temporary Alabama plates, according to KSP.

The temporary tag is TN018596. Police said the northbound lane of I-65 was closed at the 30-mile marker Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement did not identify the name of the suspect, or give any information on the involved law enforcement officer or their condition.

The public alert advises that if seen, people should avoid the suspect as they believe them to be armed and dangerous and call 911.

This is a breaking news story and could be updated.

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