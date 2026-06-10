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Video: Suspect in out-of-control vehicle shoots through Mo. trooper’s window following PIT

Damage to the Missouri State Highway Patrol cruiser showed that the suspect had fired multiple shots, including one that flew through the cruiser’s passenger window

June 10, 2026 11:25 AM • 
Joanna Putman

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Video released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows the moment a fleeing suspect shot through the window of a cruiser while his own vehicle was spinning out due to a PIT maneuver.

The May 7 incident unfolded as the Boone County Sheriff’s Office worked to investigate a homicide. Deputies and Columbia Police Department officers had located the suspect and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

MSHP Cpl. Brandon Harris responded to assist with the pursuit. Dash camera footage shows Harris approaching the suspect’s vehicle and performing a PIT maneuver.

Video shows the maneuver caused the suspect’s vehicle to lose control and spin out.

Video from inside the cruiser shows a single shot entering the passenger window.

The suspect had fired shots as his vehicle spun, striking the cruiser several times and nearly striking Harris.

The suspect was found dead in the vehicle from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot. Harris sustained minor injuries from glass fragments.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com