Honoring the fallen: National Police Week 2026 brings agencies together in remembrance

WASHINGTON — A candle flickering beneath the National Mall skyline. A bicycle carrying the name of a fallen officer across hundreds of miles. A K-9 handler placing a rose in remembrance of a loyal partner who never made it home.

Across the country and in the nation’s capital, law enforcement agencies, survivors and supporters gathered during National Police Week 2026 to honor officers and K-9s who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

This year’s observances included the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil, the 30th anniversary of the Police Unity Tour and the National Police K-9 Memorial Service. Agencies large and small shared tributes, memorial ceremonies and reflections on social media, all carrying a similar message: The fallen will never be forgotten.

A week of remembrance

While thousands gathered in Washington, D.C., for national memorial events, agencies across the country also honored fallen officers in their own communities through ceremonies, tributes and public displays of remembrance.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office reflected on the significance of the week, noting that fallen Virginia Beach officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese were remembered alongside heroes from across the nation. The agency also highlighted participation in Law Enforcement United’s “Road to Hope” and the RUFF Ride, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department﻿ (North Carolina) honored those who lost their lives in the line of duty with a public rememberance ceremony on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

In Shenandoah, Iowa, the Shenandoah Police Department marked the week by placing a flag for every officer killed in the line of duty over the past year.

“National Police Week is both a time of solemn remembrance and a celebration of the men and women who serve with integrity and bravery every day,” the department wrote. “It reminds us that behind every badge is a story of service, sacrifice and family.”

The Anna (Texas) Police Department echoed that message, thanking officers who continue to serve “with courage, integrity and commitment every day.”

Meanwhile, agencies continued finding ways to connect remembrance with community engagement.

The Cary (North Carolina) Police Department used National Police Week to spotlight K-9 Nuke, an explosives detection and tracking dog who helps protect the community through security sweeps and deployments.

The Newport Police Department (North Carolina) showcased how their officers connected withwith the community during Police Week with a “Cookies with a Cop” event.

Candlelight Vigil honors 363 fallen officers

One of the most emotional moments of National Police Week came during the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall, where 363 fallen officers were honored and their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Departments from across the country shared photos and reflections from the vigil as officers stood shoulder to shoulder with survivors and supporters beneath the glow of candlelight.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office reflected on the solemnity of hearing the names of the fallen read aloud, noting that Deputy Devin Jaramillo’s name was among those honored this year.

“As each name was read aloud beneath the lights of the National Mall, we reflected on the communities they protected and the officers who continue to answer the call,” the agency wrote.

The Baltimore Police Department described the evening as “beautiful,” highlighting the tradition of officers escorting surviving family members during the ceremony.

“We will never forget,” the department posted.

The Chicago Police Department joined survivors, supporters and agencies from across the country at the vigil, honoring “fallen heroes and their families,” while the Middletown (Ohio) Division of Police noted that the ceremony ensured the officers’ “service, sacrifice and legacy will never be forgotten.”

Miami Beach Police Department officers also gathered in Washington, D.C., to honor the fallen.

“As the names engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial are read aloud, we pause to remember their service, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting others,” the department wrote.

For many agencies, the vigil served not only as a memorial, but as a reminder of the lasting bond shared across the law enforcement profession.

Police Unity Tour marks 30th anniversary of honoring the fallen

The Police Unity Tour celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2026, bringing thousands of riders to Washington, D.C., after completing multi-day bicycle rides in honor of fallen officers.

The ride, which began three decades ago with a small group of officers, has grown into a national movement centered on remembrance, healing and support for surviving families.

The Police Unity Tour announced that this year’s riders, motors and support teams helped raise and donate $2.5 million to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

“The Police Unity Tour is more than a ride,” organizers posted. “It is remembrance. It is brotherhood and sisterhood. It is healing. It is love.”

The New Jersey State Police reflected on the tour’s legacy, noting that troopers and supporters from eight chapters rode approximately 300 miles to Washington, D.C., in honor of fallen officers. During the Candlelight Vigil, the agency paid tribute to Sergeant First Class William A. Casey, Lieutenant Peter F. Bruncati, Sergeant First Class Steven C. Tiboni and Staff Sergeant Lee E. Hendrickson, whose names were added to the memorial wall.

“Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the agency wrote.

Departments across the country highlighted their own riders’ journeys to the nation’s capital.

The Derby (Connecticut) Police Department celebrated Lt. Joe Massetti and Sgt. Joe Townsend after the pair completed the approximately 400-mile ride to Washington.

“We’re told our two riders are a little tired … and maybe a bit saddle sore … but they pushed through with strength and pride the entire way,” the department shared.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., highlighted Sgt. Ibrahim, Officer Debora Viel and former investigator Ricardo Carrion for completing the tour “with purpose, remembrance and unity every mile of the way.”

#WATCH 🎥 Every mile led to this. 🚴‍♂️💙



Sgt. Ibrahim, Officer Debora Viel, & former MPD Investigator Ricardo Carrion completed the 30th Annual Police Unity Tour—a 300+ mile ride to DC in honor of Officer Bennett, riding with purpose, remembrance, and unity every mile of the way. pic.twitter.com/ZSrOJum18I — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 13, 2026

The Tallahassee Police Department also joined riders from across the country for the annual ride honoring officers killed in the line of duty.

This week, members of the TPD joined riders from across the country for the annual Police Unity Tour, a meaningful journey to honor law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/CdrZnLHLm6 — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) May 13, 2026

K-9 heroes remembered at national memorial service

The National Police K-9 Memorial Service honored 23 fallen police dogs this year, recognizing K-9s who died in the line of duty in 2025.

Among those honored was Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office K-9 Roxi, who died after a suspect intentionally struck her K-9 vehicle during a pursuit, causing it to crash into a concrete wall.

“K9 Roxi faithfully served the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for more than seven years,” the agency wrote. “Her courage, loyalty and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The National Police Dog Foundation and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shared the names of all 23 fallen K-9s honored during the ceremony, remembering their dedication to “their handlers, departments and communities they served.”

The Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association honored Tucson Police K-9 Raven during the ceremony, writing, “Rest easy, Raven — your watch is never forgotten.”

The Roanoke (Virginia) Police Department shared that Officer Frosell attended the memorial service in honor of K-9 Knox’s life of service, while the Culpeper (Virginia) Police Department highlighted its participation in the joint Honor Guard during the ceremony.

Culpeper officers also welcomed participants in the “Ruff Ride,” a multi-state bicycle ride raising funds to support K-9 programs.

Peace Officers Memorial Day honors courage and sacrifice

Observed each year on May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day serves as the centerpiece of National Police Week, honoring officers who gave their lives protecting others. The annual event started in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The Delaware State Police reflected on the personal stories behind the badge while honoring Corporal Dennis F. Kelly and Corporal Grade One Matthew T. “Ty” Snook, whose names were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year.

“Behind every badge is a person with a story,” the agency wrote. “Fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, friends, partners and so much more.”

In Palm Springs, California, Sgt. Shawn Flinn represented the department during ceremonies in Washington, D.C., as the agency remembered Officers Gale Eldridge, Lyle Larrabee, Jose “Gil” Vega and Lesley Zerebny.

“From Palm Springs to our nation’s capital, we stand in remembrance,” the department wrote.

The Tucson Police Department held its annual Fallen Officer Memorial, honoring the 10 officers in the department’s history who died in the line of duty, including Lead Police Officer Adam R. Buckner, whose end of watch was March 31, 2024.

The Chisago County (Minnesota) Sheriff’s Office reflected on the meaning of memorials and sacrifice in a lengthy tribute honoring the nation’s fallen officers.

“Stone. A symbol of permanence. Memorial. A visible symbol that reflects an invisible truth which proclaims, ‘We will not forget you. We will remember,’” the agency wrote.

The Morrow County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office also honored Deputy Daniel Weston Sherrer, who became the first deputy in the agency’s history to die in the line of duty.

“We remember. We honor. We are grateful,” the agency shared.

National leaders and agencies recognize police service

National Police Week also brought recognition from federal officials and agencies across the country.

FBI Director Kash Patel praised officers nationwide, calling them “the best men and women on earth who put the badge on every day to keep us safe.”

It’s my honor to join America in celebrating Police Week 2026 - where we honor the best men and women on earth who put the badge on every day to keep us safe.



At this FBI under President Trump, we continue to crush violent crime and defend the homeland at record levels - largely… pic.twitter.com/4pHfj1GE7I — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 10, 2026

The White House shared a “Back the Blue” message honoring officers and their families during National Police Week.

At the U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters, Secretary Sean Duffy hosted a “Coffee with a Cop” event recognizing officers and encouraging Americans to thank law enforcement personnel for their service.

Federal agencies also participated in ceremonial competitions and memorial events throughout the week. The U.S. Border Patrol highlighted honors earned by CBP ceremonial teams during the annual Honor Guard Pipe & Drum Competition, including first-place finishes for overall band and dress and deportment.

“These achievements reflect more than competition results,” the agency wrote. “They represent honor, discipline and a steadfast commitment to remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

From candlelit memorials in Washington, D.C., to local ceremonies held in small towns and major cities alike, National Police Week 2026 once again served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and the enduring support shared among agencies, families and communities across the nation.

Whether through a bicycle ride, a folded flag, a memorial wall or the quiet reading of a name aloud, the message remained clear throughout the week: The fallen will never be forgotten.