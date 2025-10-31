Calling for real stories from the street

When “The silence after the badge: A sergeant’s blunt truth about retirement” ran on Police1, it struck a nerve across the profession.

Written by Sergeant Sean Fuerstenberg, the essay wasn’t about tactics, training or policy. It was about what happens to the person behind the badge — the loss of identity, the silence and the realization that the job moves on without you.

It became one of our most-shared stories of the year because it was honest, human and unfiltered. Officers recognized themselves in it. It started conversations. And it reminded readers that behind every rank and role, we all experience transition, doubt and growth.

Now, Police1 is launching a new section dedicated to stories like this — first-person essays where officers reflect on what they’ve learned through experience.

What we’re looking for

We want essays that capture real lessons learned — the kind of wisdom that comes only from time on the job.

We are looking for:



A call or moment that changed how you see the job

A leadership lesson learned the hard way

The experience of promotion, burnout, or finding balance

The challenge of stepping away from the badge or starting over

What you’d tell your rookie self — or your team — if you could go back

Why these stories matter

Policing is full of moments that test character and redefine purpose. Sharing those experiences helps other officers feel seen — and it builds understanding among readers who may never wear the uniform but want to know what the job really feels like.

How to write your piece

Start with a truth that stayed with you. What moment, shift or realization still echoes years later? Begin there — the reader should feel your story right away.

Write like you’re talking to a fellow officer. Keep it conversational, not formal. Use short paragraphs and plain language. The strongest essays sound like a peer sharing perspective, not a memo.

Be vulnerable, not victimized. It’s fine to show emotion, regret, or humility — that’s what makes your story human. Just keep it constructive: focus on what you learned rather than what went wrong.

Be specific and universal. Include vivid details (“the group chat went on without me,” “someone else parked in my spot”) but connect them to a broader truth every officer can relate to.

End with reflection. Leave readers with a clear takeaway or challenge — something they can carry into their next shift or season of life.

Quick guidelines

Voice: First-person, conversational, reflective

Length: Aim for 800–1,200 words

Tone: Honest, grounded, professional — not political or venting

Content focus: Personal growth, leadership, wellness, resilience, identity, transition

Submitting your essay

Send your essay or idea to editor@police1.com. Please include:



Your name, rank (current or retired), agency and years of service

A short 1–2 sentence bio for your byline

Photo, if you have one, of you on the job

Our editors may lightly edit submissions for clarity or length. We’ll always confirm final approval before publishing.

We review each submission carefully, but because of limited space and editorial needs, not every piece will be accepted for publication.

More real stories

Want a sense of what we mean by first-person essays? Check out a few that capture the right mix of personal and professional insight:

