You’d be surprised what cops keep in their patrol cars

Police work rarely goes exactly as planned, and officers know the smallest item can end up making the biggest difference on a call. That’s why we asked the Police1 Facebook community: “What’s the thing you always keep ‘just in case’ on patrol?”

The responses ranged from lifesaving medical supplies to comfort items for victims, backup equipment and tools designed for highly specific situations. Here are some of the most practical and creative answers officers shared from their patrol vehicles.

Animal and rural calls

Whether handling loose livestock, stranded pets or rural emergencies, officers shared the specialized gear they keep ready for unpredictable animal-related calls.



Dog leash

Lead rope

Lariat

Chainsaw

Cow feed

Bee hood

Net/racket (animal control)

Chip scanner for pets

Comfort items for victims, kids and difficult situations

Many officers said the “just in case” items they value most are the ones that help calm people during stressful moments.



Teddy bear (for child victims/witnesses)

Stickers (for kids)

Snacks, food and water (for victims)

Solar blankets (for the homeless)

Tissues

Pillowcase (for animal control or comfort use)

Cigarettes (for agitated suspects)

Medical and emergency preparedness

Officers emphasized the importance of carrying extra medical and emergency gear for situations that escalate quickly.



Extra tourniquet

Extra gauze

Surgical gloves

Resuscitation mask

Pain medicine

Extra bandages

Window breaker

Vehicle and patrol bag essentials

Some of the most common responses were the practical backup items officers rely on to get through long shifts and unexpected problems.



Portable tire inflater

Jump jack

Jumper cables

Extra phone charger

Extra batteries

Extra flashlights

Duct tape

Extra socks

Tools for the unexpected

From rescue work to improvised repairs, officers shared a surprising variety of tools they keep on hand for rare but memorable calls.



Bolt cutters

Crowbar

Telescopic ladder

Wire roll (for fence repair)

Hatchet

Lock picks

Seat belt cutter

Tape measure

Personal comfort and cleanup gear

Long shifts and messy calls mean many officers keep personal items nearby to stay comfortable and ready for anything.



Vicks vapor rub

Full-body wipes

Hand sanitizer

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Towel

Lysol spray

Toilet paper

Old-school and specialty gear

A few responses highlighted the unique tools and backup items officers still swear by, even in the age of modern tech.



Atlas

Compass

Binoculars

Thermal optic

Folding chair

Whistle

Visibility vest

Extra printer paper

What’s one item you always keep “just in case” on patrol that you couldn’t imagine working without?