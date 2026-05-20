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You’d be surprised what cops keep in their patrol cars

Officers reveal the practical, personal and unexpected items they rely on to get through the job

May 20, 2026 02:29 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Police work rarely goes exactly as planned, and officers know the smallest item can end up making the biggest difference on a call. That’s why we asked the Police1 Facebook community: “What’s the thing you always keep ‘just in case’ on patrol?”

The responses ranged from lifesaving medical supplies to comfort items for victims, backup equipment and tools designed for highly specific situations. Here are some of the most practical and creative answers officers shared from their patrol vehicles.

Animal and rural calls

Whether handling loose livestock, stranded pets or rural emergencies, officers shared the specialized gear they keep ready for unpredictable animal-related calls.

  • Dog leash
  • Lead rope
  • Lariat
  • Chainsaw
  • Cow feed
  • Bee hood
  • Net/racket (animal control)
  • Chip scanner for pets

Comfort items for victims, kids and difficult situations

Many officers said the “just in case” items they value most are the ones that help calm people during stressful moments.

  • Teddy bear (for child victims/witnesses)
  • Stickers (for kids)
  • Snacks, food and water (for victims)
  • Solar blankets (for the homeless)
  • Tissues
  • Pillowcase (for animal control or comfort use)
  • Cigarettes (for agitated suspects)

Medical and emergency preparedness

Officers emphasized the importance of carrying extra medical and emergency gear for situations that escalate quickly.

  • Extra tourniquet
  • Extra gauze
  • Surgical gloves
  • Resuscitation mask
  • Pain medicine
  • Extra bandages
  • Window breaker

Vehicle and patrol bag essentials

Some of the most common responses were the practical backup items officers rely on to get through long shifts and unexpected problems.

  • Portable tire inflater
  • Jump jack
  • Jumper cables
  • Extra phone charger
  • Extra batteries
  • Extra flashlights
  • Duct tape
  • Extra socks

Tools for the unexpected

From rescue work to improvised repairs, officers shared a surprising variety of tools they keep on hand for rare but memorable calls.

  • Bolt cutters
  • Crowbar
  • Telescopic ladder
  • Wire roll (for fence repair)
  • Hatchet
  • Lock picks
  • Seat belt cutter
  • Tape measure

Personal comfort and cleanup gear

Long shifts and messy calls mean many officers keep personal items nearby to stay comfortable and ready for anything.

  • Vicks vapor rub
  • Full-body wipes
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Bug spray
  • Sunscreen
  • Towel
  • Lysol spray
  • Toilet paper

Old-school and specialty gear

A few responses highlighted the unique tools and backup items officers still swear by, even in the age of modern tech.

  • Atlas
  • Compass
  • Binoculars
  • Thermal optic
  • Folding chair
  • Whistle
  • Visibility vest
  • Extra printer paper

What’s one item you always keep “just in case” on patrol that you couldn’t imagine working without?



Patrol Issues
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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