You’d be surprised what cops keep in their patrol cars
Officers reveal the practical, personal and unexpected items they rely on to get through the job
Police work rarely goes exactly as planned, and officers know the smallest item can end up making the biggest difference on a call. That’s why we asked the Police1 Facebook community: “What’s the thing you always keep ‘just in case’ on patrol?”
The responses ranged from lifesaving medical supplies to comfort items for victims, backup equipment and tools designed for highly specific situations. Here are some of the most practical and creative answers officers shared from their patrol vehicles.
Animal and rural calls
Whether handling loose livestock, stranded pets or rural emergencies, officers shared the specialized gear they keep ready for unpredictable animal-related calls.
- Dog leash
- Lead rope
- Lariat
- Chainsaw
- Cow feed
- Bee hood
- Net/racket (animal control)
- Chip scanner for pets
Comfort items for victims, kids and difficult situations
Many officers said the “just in case” items they value most are the ones that help calm people during stressful moments.
- Teddy bear (for child victims/witnesses)
- Stickers (for kids)
- Snacks, food and water (for victims)
- Solar blankets (for the homeless)
- Tissues
- Pillowcase (for animal control or comfort use)
- Cigarettes (for agitated suspects)
Medical and emergency preparedness
Officers emphasized the importance of carrying extra medical and emergency gear for situations that escalate quickly.
- Extra tourniquet
- Extra gauze
- Surgical gloves
- Resuscitation mask
- Pain medicine
- Extra bandages
- Window breaker
Vehicle and patrol bag essentials
Some of the most common responses were the practical backup items officers rely on to get through long shifts and unexpected problems.
- Portable tire inflater
- Jump jack
- Jumper cables
- Extra phone charger
- Extra batteries
- Extra flashlights
- Duct tape
- Extra socks
Tools for the unexpected
From rescue work to improvised repairs, officers shared a surprising variety of tools they keep on hand for rare but memorable calls.
- Bolt cutters
- Crowbar
- Telescopic ladder
- Wire roll (for fence repair)
- Hatchet
- Lock picks
- Seat belt cutter
- Tape measure
Personal comfort and cleanup gear
Long shifts and messy calls mean many officers keep personal items nearby to stay comfortable and ready for anything.
- Vicks vapor rub
- Full-body wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Towel
- Lysol spray
- Toilet paper
Old-school and specialty gear
A few responses highlighted the unique tools and backup items officers still swear by, even in the age of modern tech.
- Atlas
- Compass
- Binoculars
- Thermal optic
- Folding chair
- Whistle
- Visibility vest
- Extra printer paper