Fla. city votes to establish own police, fire departments after 35 years of county public safety coverage

By Rafael Olmeda

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

DEERFIELD BEACH — Deerfield Beach is cutting ties with the Broward Sheriff’s Office after a 35-year relationship that deteriorated over the last 12 months — with each side accusing the other of disrespecting leadership and putting politics and personalities ahead of policing needs.

The City Commission decided Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote to create its own police and fire service for the first time since 1990.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

Before that vote, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony had offered the city a two-year contract extension that would maintain the status quo while a consultant, paid for by the sheriff, conducted a comprehensive study of what it would cost the city to go it alone. The commission refused that offer.

Mayor Todd Drosky said the vote gives the city “control of its own destiny” in the best interest of the city’s 87,000 residents.

The city’s contract with the Sheriff’s Office expired in September, which gave officials a two-year window to either extend the contract or create its own departments.

Within three months, the city hired a consultant who studied costs and projected a savings over 20 years of $500 million, though the consultant conceded that was an estimate and the actual figure could be lower or even much higher.

The expired contract commits the Sheriff’s Office to providing police and fire services to the city until September 2027 .

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

©2026 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.