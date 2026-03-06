REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Video: Ohio cruiser caught on fleeing suspect’s trailer during pursuit

Dash camera video shows the suspect vehicle crashing into a tree, causing the Cincinnati PD cruiser perched on the trailer to fall off and roll over

March 06, 2026 10:49 AM • 
Joanna Putman

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dash camera video captured a pursuit that ended with a fleeing vehicle catching fire and a cruiser rolling over, WLWT reported.

The Feb. 28 incident began when officers with the Norwood Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a suspect with outstanding felony warrants. The suspect, who was hauling a flatbed trailer behind an SUV, fled from officers, prompting a 90-minute pursuit that crossed the border into Indiana.

Multiple agencies engaged in the pursuit, which eventually looped back into Ohio. Dash cam footage shows a Cincinnati police cruiser being carried along, having apparently driven onto the trailer.

An officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a tree. The cruiser can be seen falling off the trailer and rolling on the road before coming to a stop on its side.

The suspect vehicle quickly caught fire, causing the suspect to be transported to a hospital. The officer inside the rolled cruiser was also transported, according to the report.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com