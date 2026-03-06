Video: Ohio cruiser caught on fleeing suspect’s trailer during pursuit

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dash camera video captured a pursuit that ended with a fleeing vehicle catching fire and a cruiser rolling over, WLWT reported.

The Feb. 28 incident began when officers with the Norwood Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a suspect with outstanding felony warrants. The suspect, who was hauling a flatbed trailer behind an SUV, fled from officers, prompting a 90-minute pursuit that crossed the border into Indiana.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

Multiple agencies engaged in the pursuit, which eventually looped back into Ohio. Dash cam footage shows a Cincinnati police cruiser being carried along, having apparently driven onto the trailer.

An officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a tree. The cruiser can be seen falling off the trailer and rolling on the road before coming to a stop on its side.

The suspect vehicle quickly caught fire, causing the suspect to be transported to a hospital. The officer inside the rolled cruiser was also transported, according to the report.