How law enforcement can create a funding strategy with state and foundation grants

Historically, this time of the year is known to be a busy season for federal grants. Grant programs through DOJ, including those offered through COPS and OJP, have historically opened during these seasons. Departments across the country are asking similar questions as concerns mount regarding current and future federal grant awards. While there is no indication that current awards are at risk, it is unknown how these pending changes will impact grant awards in 2025 and beyond.

In this season of change, it can be challenging to accurately predict which federal grants will open in the coming months, and how program changes will impact potential law enforcement applicants. Additionally, federal agencies are reviewing websites and resources to ensure published information aligns with President Trump’s executive orders, making it difficult to find information online as updates are made. Those interested in receiving notifications for DOJ news releases, new funding opportunities, and other related content are encouraged to subscribe on the agency’s webpage and follow the DOJ Program Plan.

Despite these changes, law enforcement agencies are still charged with the task of ensuring safety in their communities. Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding federal grant programs, the job of a first responder remains constant, as do the funding needs of their department. Projects continue, safety and prevention programs are delivered in schools, equipment is scheduled for replacement, and legislative changes result in new mandates for officers. While we collectively await decisions regarding federal grant programs, using this opportunity to create a proactive approach focusing on other available grant opportunities will help departments meet ongoing financial needs.

Create your grant strategy now

Dedicating time now to identify open and upcoming non-federal grant opportunities can make all the difference in capturing potential grant funding this year. Selecting well-matched opportunities in advance, crafting quality grant narratives, and taking the time to obtain letters of support and other supplemental documentation demonstrates commitment and excellence to grant makers. Even though last-minute grant applications can’t always be avoided, starting your grant planning early increases your chances of success, beginning with good grant research.

When federal grants are off the table and funding is needed, departments should broaden their search to include available state, foundation, and corporate grants. The amount of state grant funding can vary depending on many factors, and while federal funding plays a key role in many state grant programs, it is worth looking into open and forecasted opportunities covering the next several months. Stay informed of new funding opportunities by subscribing to emails and notifications through the state agency. In most cases, you can sign up to receive alerts by visiting the state agency’s website and opting in to receive communication. Subscribing to this service is a great way for administrators to monitor application cycles, learn about webinars and other training resources, and receive important grant program updates.

Throughout the year, first responders nationwide receive foundation and corporate grant funding to support a variety of needs from programmatic costs to equipment and training. Some grants are not limited to a specific geographical region and can be pursued by departments across the country. Many communities boast a host of local grant opportunities for those who know where to look. Intentionally casting a wide net during the grant research process can increase the number of well-matched grant opportunities available in any given time, providing a department with more options and potentially more funding. Since non-federal grants differ drastically in terms of application window and review period, administrators can use grant research to create a pipeline of grant applications spanning months.

Use tools to enhance your success

Although grant research can be time-consuming, it will result in better outcomes throughout the pre-award process. Administrators have several tools at their disposal to help with grant research. Searchable grant databases are platforms that compile available and forecasted grant opportunities in one location. With these platforms, subscribers can save time and eliminate the frustration of searching for grants. Many platforms are designed to allow users to filter search results, narrowing the focus by location and project type.

A second tool worth considering involves partnering with a professional during the research phase, adding an additional layer of support during grant research and planning. Using their knowledge of grants and combined resources, professionals can expertly cast that wide net, providing a tailored list of grant prospects that have been vetted for eligibility and project match. This service can be invaluable for administrators who need an extra hand to jump start their grant planning process this year. Lexipol offers an array of grant services, including a grant database through GrantFinder, consultation services, and grant research and writing. To learn more about these services, please visit the website here.

Take a proactive approach, starting today

While federal programs undergo review and revision, first responder organizations work tirelessly, without interruption, to provide outstanding services to their communities. Operations continue, and financial needs must still be met. Starting with good grant research, departments taking a proactive approach will have the information available in advance to plan for upcoming grant applications. Administrators can use searchable grant databases and professional services to accomplish their grant goals in 2025. With a good plan, proper resources, and a drive to succeed, administrators can secure funding for their organization even without federal grant programs.