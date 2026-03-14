Video: Mass. officers rescue man from underneath vehicle after jacks fail

By Mike Grimala

masslive.com

WEBSTER, Mass. — Police officers and rescue workers were able to save a man who stopped breathing when he was pinned under a car at a Massachusetts auto shop.

On Feb. 17, Webster police received a report of a man trapped under a vehicle in the parking lot of an Advance Auto Parts on East Main Street, according to a police statement on social media. The man’s upper body was crushed under the vehicle and when police arrived he was not breathing.

First responders used a car jack from the store to lift the vehicle, according to police. They were then able to pull the man from under the vehicle, and he began breathing again.

Police said the man had used his own jack to lift the vehicle in the shop’s parking lot so he could look underneath. The jack buckled, pinning the man underneath.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw told 7 News Boston that the rescue was a joint effort between Webster police, Webster firefighters, EMS and people at the store.

The entire operation took less than three minutes.

“Fortunately we had an officer that was right across the street in the area on patrol, and he immediately went over there,” Shaw told the outlet.

“They got him out in a matter of seconds, which was crucial, I think, for his survival,” Shaw said.

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