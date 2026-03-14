REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

Video: Mass. officers rescue man from underneath vehicle after jacks fail

Webster Police officers used a jack from the store to lift the vehicle; they were then able to pull the man from under the car, and he began breathing again

March 14, 2026 08:00 AM

By Mike Grimala
masslive.com

WEBSTER, Mass. — Police officers and rescue workers were able to save a man who stopped breathing when he was pinned under a car at a Massachusetts auto shop.

On Feb. 17, Webster police received a report of a man trapped under a vehicle in the parking lot of an Advance Auto Parts on East Main Street, according to a police statement on social media. The man’s upper body was crushed under the vehicle and when police arrived he was not breathing.

First responders used a car jack from the store to lift the vehicle, according to police. They were then able to pull the man from under the vehicle, and he began breathing again.

Police said the man had used his own jack to lift the vehicle in the shop’s parking lot so he could look underneath. The jack buckled, pinning the man underneath.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw told 7 News Boston that the rescue was a joint effort between Webster police, Webster firefighters, EMS and people at the store.

The entire operation took less than three minutes.

“Fortunately we had an officer that was right across the street in the area on patrol, and he immediately went over there,” Shaw told the outlet.

“They got him out in a matter of seconds, which was crucial, I think, for his survival,” Shaw said.

Trending
APTOPIX Michigan Synagogue Attack
Active Shooter
Armed suspect fatally shot by security after ramming vehicle into Mich. synagogue
Security officers engaged the attacker after he rammed a vehicle through the building, igniting a fire inside Temple Israel in West Bloomfield
March 12, 2026 05:09 PM
nypdjump.png
Police Heroes
‘I just ran': NYPD chief, sergeant recount efforts to stop suspects, protect bystanders in IED attack
“I saw the device hit the floor...” Sgt. Luis Navarro said. “I knew that I needed to save lives. So I ran towards the people to make sure that nobody got hurt.”
March 12, 2026 10:21 AM
471157368_919445206967714_2056468371003647847_n.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Wash. sheriff declines requests from prosecutors to retract post about not hiring noncitizens
“I’m not taking it down,” Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank said of his post that stated his office would not hire noncitizens as deputies or corrections officers
March 13, 2026 12:48 PM
Screenshot 2026-03-13 101518.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man holds ambulance crew at knifepoint, charges at N.Y. cops before fatal OIS
Video from the scene shows the man, who was holding a knife in each hand, advancing toward Buffalo Police officers, prompting the fatal shooting
March 13, 2026 10:20 AM

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
10_8video_promo_image
Body Cameras
Independence County Sheriff’s Department equips fleet with Arsenal body and in-car camera systems
“Agencies like Independence County are making smart, long-term investments in their patrol infrastructure,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video
March 09, 2026 01:12 PM

Body Camera Search and Rescue