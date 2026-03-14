REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigations

Man faces 176 charges after multi-agency investigation dismantles NYC gun trafficking operation

Authorities recovered 32 firearms, 12 high-capacity magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition during the operation

March 14, 2026 07:00 AM
2026.03.06-octf-3.jpg
1 of 4:

N.Y. Attorney General’s Office

2026.03.06-octf-4.jpg
2 of 4:

N.Y. Attorney General’s Office

2026.03.06-octf-1.jpg
3 of 4:

N.Y. Attorney General’s Office

2026.03.06-octf-2.jpg
4 of 4:

N.Y. Attorney General’s Office

By Scott R. Axelrod
Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

NEW YORK — A 31-year-old Brooklyn man was indicted on 176 charges for allegedly trafficking dozens of illegal firearms through a months-long operation that law enforcement dismantled through a multi-agency investigation.

Khyle Williams faces a maximum of 25 years in prison on charges related to the illegal sale of guns and ammunition, according to a March 6 announcement from New York Attorney General Letitia James, the NYPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

The investigation, led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force, found Williams allegedly conducted at least nine illegal firearms sales between May and October 2025. Authorities recovered 32 firearms, 12 high-capacity magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition during the operation.

Investigators used controlled firearms purchases, covert video surveillance and analysis of financial and telephone records to build their case.

They found that Williams allegedly used encrypted messaging apps to negotiate prices and arrange meetings with customers. He would then meet buyers in a car in the Flatbush neighborhood to sell the guns, typically for $800 to $1,100 each. Some of the firearms had been reported stolen in Georgia.

“New York City continues to turn the tide against gun violence, and investigations that stop gun traffickers and get guns off our streets are critical to keeping people safe,” James said. “My office is committed to putting a stop to gun trafficking operations that flood our communities with dangerous weapons.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said detectives worked with the ATF to identify the firearms, arrest the trafficker and shut down the operation.

Bryan DiGirolamo, special agent in charge of the New York Field Office said the operation made a meaningful dent in gun trafficking.

“By removing 32 firearms, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition from circulation, we have disrupted a dangerous trafficking pipeline and taken meaningful steps to reduce violent gun crime,” said Bryan DiGirolamo, ATF special agent in charge of the New York Field Division.

Williams faces multiple charges including criminal sale of a firearm, several counts of weapons possession and conspiracy.

Trending
APTOPIX Michigan Synagogue Attack
Active Shooter
Armed suspect fatally shot by security after ramming vehicle into Mich. synagogue
Security officers engaged the attacker after he rammed a vehicle through the building, igniting a fire inside Temple Israel in West Bloomfield
March 12, 2026 05:09 PM
nypdjump.png
Police Heroes
‘I just ran': NYPD chief, sergeant recount efforts to stop suspects, protect bystanders in IED attack
“I saw the device hit the floor...” Sgt. Luis Navarro said. “I knew that I needed to save lives. So I ran towards the people to make sure that nobody got hurt.”
March 12, 2026 10:21 AM
471157368_919445206967714_2056468371003647847_n.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Wash. sheriff declines requests from prosecutors to retract post about not hiring noncitizens
“I’m not taking it down,” Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank said of his post that stated his office would not hire noncitizens as deputies or corrections officers
March 13, 2026 12:48 PM
Screenshot 2026-03-13 101518.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man holds ambulance crew at knifepoint, charges at N.Y. cops before fatal OIS
Video from the scene shows the man, who was holding a knife in each hand, advancing toward Buffalo Police officers, prompting the fatal shooting
March 13, 2026 10:20 AM

© 2026 Staten Island Advance, N.Y.. Visit www.silive.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
10_8video_promo_image
Body Cameras
Independence County Sheriff’s Department equips fleet with Arsenal body and in-car camera systems
“Agencies like Independence County are making smart, long-term investments in their patrol infrastructure,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video
March 09, 2026 01:12 PM

Firearms Investigations