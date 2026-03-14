Man faces 176 charges after multi-agency investigation dismantles NYC gun trafficking operation

By Scott R. Axelrod

Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

NEW YORK — A 31-year-old Brooklyn man was indicted on 176 charges for allegedly trafficking dozens of illegal firearms through a months-long operation that law enforcement dismantled through a multi-agency investigation.

Khyle Williams faces a maximum of 25 years in prison on charges related to the illegal sale of guns and ammunition, according to a March 6 announcement from New York Attorney General Letitia James, the NYPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

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The investigation, led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force, found Williams allegedly conducted at least nine illegal firearms sales between May and October 2025. Authorities recovered 32 firearms, 12 high-capacity magazines and 200 rounds of ammunition during the operation.

Investigators used controlled firearms purchases, covert video surveillance and analysis of financial and telephone records to build their case.

They found that Williams allegedly used encrypted messaging apps to negotiate prices and arrange meetings with customers. He would then meet buyers in a car in the Flatbush neighborhood to sell the guns, typically for $800 to $1,100 each. Some of the firearms had been reported stolen in Georgia.

“New York City continues to turn the tide against gun violence, and investigations that stop gun traffickers and get guns off our streets are critical to keeping people safe,” James said. “My office is committed to putting a stop to gun trafficking operations that flood our communities with dangerous weapons.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said detectives worked with the ATF to identify the firearms, arrest the trafficker and shut down the operation.

Bryan DiGirolamo, special agent in charge of the New York Field Office said the operation made a meaningful dent in gun trafficking.

“By removing 32 firearms, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition from circulation, we have disrupted a dangerous trafficking pipeline and taken meaningful steps to reduce violent gun crime,” said Bryan DiGirolamo, ATF special agent in charge of the New York Field Division.

Williams faces multiple charges including criminal sale of a firearm, several counts of weapons possession and conspiracy.

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