$5M for public safety justice information sharing technologies

By Police1 Staff

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) has announced $5 million in awards for the Technology Innovation for Public Safety (TIPS) program to address precipitous increases in crime. Funding under this program is provided to help state, local, territorial, and tribal jurisdictions enhance use of justice information sharing technology solutions.

TIPS supports Justice Department priorities of reducing violent crime and supporting law enforcement officers, including prosecutors.

According to the announcement, many jurisdictions are making significant progress toward implementing justice information sharing solutions — any hardware and software, hosted residentially or remotely, that plays a role in the collection, storage, sharing and analysis of criminal justice data — to address critical gaps in crime prevention and response activities.

However, there remains challenges for the criminal justice system to respond to threats to public safety that the funding is designed to help address.

The grant recipients are:

Memphis, Tennessee, $417,224

Toledo, Ohio, $492,553

Flint, Michigan, $499,694

Houston, Texas, $500,000

Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, $317,834

Boynton Beach, Florida, $465,860

Clark County Social Service, Nevada, $500,000

New Mexico Second Judicial District Attorney, $500,000

State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection; $419,804

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey, $500,000

Georgia Bureau of Investigation, $499,339

The grants to Public Safety Partnership member sites and others support state, local and tribal law enforcement departments and agencies and their partners who are fighting violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.

Access the original announcement on Justice.gov.