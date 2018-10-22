$5M for public safety justice information sharing technologies
The Bureau of Justice Assistance is supporting a number of partner city law enforcement and other agencies with funding to advance justice information sharing solutions
By Police1 Staff
WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) has announced $5 million in awards for the Technology Innovation for Public Safety (TIPS) program to address precipitous increases in crime. Funding under this program is provided to help state, local, territorial, and tribal jurisdictions enhance use of justice information sharing technology solutions.
TIPS supports Justice Department priorities of reducing violent crime and supporting law enforcement officers, including prosecutors.
According to the announcement, many jurisdictions are making significant progress toward implementing justice information sharing solutions — any hardware and software, hosted residentially or remotely, that plays a role in the collection, storage, sharing and analysis of criminal justice data — to address critical gaps in crime prevention and response activities.
However, there remains challenges for the criminal justice system to respond to threats to public safety that the funding is designed to help address.
The grant recipients are:
- Memphis, Tennessee, $417,224
- Toledo, Ohio, $492,553
- Flint, Michigan, $499,694
- Houston, Texas, $500,000
- Arizona Criminal Justice Commission, $317,834
- Boynton Beach, Florida, $465,860
- Clark County Social Service, Nevada, $500,000
- New Mexico Second Judicial District Attorney, $500,000
- State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection; $419,804
- Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey, $500,000
- Georgia Bureau of Investigation, $499,339
The grants to Public Safety Partnership member sites and others support state, local and tribal law enforcement departments and agencies and their partners who are fighting violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States.