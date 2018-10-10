Fla. police awarded nearly $500K federal grant to reduce drug activity

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The federal government is giving Boynton Beach nearly a half million dollars to pay for police technology aimed at curbing the city’s rise in gang activity and drug overdoses, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last month.

City police still are ironing out how they’ll use the $465,860, but spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said it’ll go toward buying technology to track crime in the city and allow the department to share that information with other police agencies.

In their application for the grant, police mentioned creating a real-time crime center to streamline information from their license-plate readers and red-light cameras.

Full story: Boynton police awarded nearly $500,000 federal grant to curb gang, drug activity