Ind. police receive equipment grant

WILKINSON, Ind. — The Hancock County Community Foundation recently awarded the Wilkinson Police Department a $795 grant for police equipment.

The grant came from the Hancock County Enrichment Endowment Fund, which aims to address a broad range of needs.

It helps support long-term solutions to community problems; public safety personnel respond quickly to emergencies and organizations meet changing social, cultural, educational and environmental needs in the local community.

