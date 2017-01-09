Mass. police receive grant to address staffing shortfalls

Somerville Journal

SOMERVILLE, Mass — Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Public Safety Secretary Daniel Bennett recently announced that 14 police and fire departments received $3,150,000 in state grants to assist municipalities in maintaining public safety and emergency response core services, including the Somerville Police Department, which received $38,000

“As two former local officials, the lieutenant governor and I understand the challenges many municipal budgets can face in a given year and we are proud to provide these grants to help cities and towns maintain the public safety staffing needed to handle the challenges they might face,” Baker said.

Polito said, “Our administration deeply values the strong partnerships we have built with the commonwealth’s cities and towns, and we are proud to grant these funds to a number of deserving communities.”

