Mass. police receive grant to combat underage drinking

By Dan Desrochers

WWLP

WESTFIELD, Mass. — The city’s police force has been given the OK by the city council to utilize a grant aimed to help quell underage drinking in the city.

The grant, which was previously rewarded to the Westfield Police Department through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Highway Safety Division and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is for just under $5,000, and had to be voted on for execution by city council last night. The grant will allow the department to increase activities related to liquor license compliance in the city.

“It’s intent is to curb both underage drinking and underage procurement of alcohol,” Westfield Capt. Michael McCabe said.

Full story: Westfield Police receive grant money