Mich. PD awards grants to officers who buy homes in their community

By Jon Mills

WZZM 13

MUSKEGON, Mich — Incoming police officers in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights can use new annual grants to purchase a home in Muskegon or Muskegon Heights so they can live in the same community they’re sworn to serve and protect.

The location and condition of the home are factors that determine the MKGPRO financial award to the officer. McKee hopes police chiefs can use the grants ranging from $500 up to $5,000 for six years to attract highly qualified officers.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas calls the grant “a beautiful thing.” And believes when officers live in the neighborhoods they protect crime goes down.

