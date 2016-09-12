NY police awarded federal grant to upgrade patrol technology

By Kathy Welsh

Hudson Valley News Network

NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Representative Sean Patrick Maloney announced a Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) federal investment of $24,835 for the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. This federal investment will be used to enhance computer abilities in police vehicles through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG).

“Poughkeepsie is a thriving city and a great place to raise a family or start a business – and it is one of my top priorities to make sure our streets and neighborhoods in Poughkeepsie are safe,” said Rep. Maloney. “Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect our communities and they deserve the state-of-the-art technology they need to do their job safely and effectively.”

“As the Mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie, I thank Congressmen Sean Patrick Maloney again for his steadfast and continued support in helping public safety in the City of Poughkeepsie,” said Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison. “ His ability to secure monies from the federal government has been critical to the enhancement of our computer capabilities in our police vehicles. The ability to have access to instant information for our police officers not only enhances the safety of the public, but most importantly their own safety as they protect our city.”

