Fiscal Year 2024 DOJ Program Plan: Prioritizing public safety and community wellbeing

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced its Fiscal Year 2024 Program Plan, outlining strategic initiatives and funding priorities aimed at addressing critical issues affecting communities nationwide. With a focus on combating violence, drugs, gangs, guns and enhancing records management, the program plan seeks to bolster public safety efforts and promote community resilience.

Key dates and program details

The Fiscal Year 2024 DOJ Program Plan features several key initiatives, each with its own expected release dates, estimated award amounts and oversight offices. Here’s a closer look at some priority programs within the plan:

1. BJA FY24 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program - Local Solicitation



Expected release: Q3: APR/MAY/JUN

Q3: APR/MAY/JUN Estimated program funding: $103,000,000

$103,000,000 Award type: Formula

Formula Oversight office: BJA

The JAG Program Local Solicitation enables local government units, including tribes, to address a wide range of crime prevention and control activities tailored to their specific needs. Grant funds support initiatives across various program areas such as law enforcement, prosecution, prevention, education, corrections, drug treatment, and mental health programs.

2. BJA FY24 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program - State Solicitation



Expected release: Q3: APR/MAY/JUN

Q3: APR/MAY/JUN Estimated program funding: $210,000,000

$210,000,000 Award type: Formula

Formula Oversight office: BJA

Similar to the local solicitation, the JAG Program State Solicitation provides funding to states to address crime prevention and control initiatives based on their specific needs and priorities.

3. BJA FY24 Office of Justice Programs Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI) Site-Based



Expected release: Q2: JAN/FEB/MAR

Q2: JAN/FEB/MAR Estimated program funding: $72,000,000

$72,000,000 Estimated award - average amount: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 Eligible applicants: Federally recognized tribes, government entities, non-government organizations, educational institutions

Federally recognized tribes, government entities, non-government organizations, educational institutions Award type: Competitive discretionary

Competitive discretionary Oversight Office: BJA, OJJDP, OVC

The CVIPI initiative aims to prevent and reduce violent crime by supporting evidence-based violence intervention and prevention programs. Grants are awarded to support comprehensive programs addressing gang and gun violence, involving partnerships among various community stakeholders.

COPS Office priority programs

In addition to the initiatives mentioned above, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office administers key programs aimed at enhancing community policing efforts and school safety:

1. COPS Hiring Program (CHP): Supports law enforcement agencies in hiring additional officers to enhance community policing efforts.



Expected release (quarter)/release date: Q2: Jan/Feb/March

Estimated program funding: $140,000,000

Estimated award - average amount: $700,000

2. COPS School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP): Improves security at schools through evidence-based safety programs and technology.



Expected release (quarter)/release date: Q2: Jan/Feb/March

Estimated program funding: $53,000,000

Estimated award - average amount: $330,000

3. COPS CPD Enhancing Existing Law Enforcement Accreditation Entities: Support and enhancement of existing law enforcement accreditation bodies to facilitate the ability of agencies to become accredited.



Expected release (quarter)/release date: Q2: Jan/Feb/March

Estimated program funding: $8,000,000

Estimated award - average amount: $250,000

PoliceGrantsHelp assistance to departments

For law enforcement agencies seeking grant assistance, PoliceGrantsHelp offers various support options tailored to their needs:



Police GrantFinder subscription : Access a comprehensive research database focused on police grants for law enforcement projects.

: Access a comprehensive research database focused on police grants for law enforcement projects. Grant writing services : Get expert assistance in preparing grant applications.

: Get expert assistance in preparing grant applications. No-cost assistance: Sponsored assistance is available for agencies unsure of where to start.

Conclusion

The Fiscal Year 2024 DOJ Program Plan underscores the department’s commitment to enhancing public safety and supporting communities in addressing pressing challenges. As solicitations are released, interested parties are encouraged to explore funding opportunities and leverage available resources to advance shared goals of justice and community wellbeing.

For more information and assistance, agencies can reach out to PoliceGrantsHelp for tailored support and guidance.

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.