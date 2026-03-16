Fla. deputy arrested after allegedly tracking woman he met on movie set, pulling her over after pursuit

By David Goodhue

Miami Herald

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Keys deputy fired and arrested this week is accused by investigators of illegally searching sheriff’s office databases for information on an actress he met while moonlighting as security on the set of “Bad Monkey” and then pulling her over to flirt with her, according to his arrest report.

Internal affairs detectives also say the deputy’s in-car video shows him nearly causing a head-on collision when he drove into oncoming traffic on U.S. 1 so he could catch up to her vehicle last month.

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The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office fired Lamar Eliseo Roman, 28, on Tuesday and also arrested him on a felony charge of misuse of law-enforcement computers, computer networks and electronic devices. He was released Wednesday. Information on his bond was not immediately available.

Roman joined the sheriff’s office in May 2025, and his annual salary until he was fired was $74,474. He could not be reached for comments, and information on his legal representation was not immediately available.

According to his arrest report, Roman was working a security detail on Feb. 3 on the set of “Bad Monkey,” an Apple TV show that stars Vince Vaughn and is filming its second season in the Keys. Roman saw the woman, whom the Herald is not naming because she is a possible victim of stalking, get off a bus for extras on Long Beach Road in Big Pine Key in the Lower Keys and began whistling at her, the report states.

The 27-year-old woman told detectives that Roman approached her several times that day, to the point where other extras noticed and tried to pull her away from him, according to the report. She told him she had a boyfriend. Roman joked with her that he would find her on the road and pull her over, the report states.

Detectives say Roman immediately started looking for information about the woman using several sheriff’s office databases. He even added her car’s information into a “hotlist” system that would alert him whenever she drove past an electronic license plate reader, according to the report.

Detectives pouring through records of Roman accessing the systems to search for information about the woman found he did so several times, sometimes several times a day, from the day he met her through Feb. 19. That’s the day he pulled her over, according to the report.

Detectives watched Roman’s patrol-car camera and observed that the pursuit that preceded the traffic stop, which he never logged as is required, was extremely dangerous. He began following her in the Lower Keys, where the speed limit on U.S. 1 ranges between 45 and 55 mph.

There were several vehicles in between Roman’s patrol car and the woman’s car, including two large dump trucks, according to the report. Camera footage showed Roman speeding up to 70 mph and passing each truck in a no-passing zone, the report states.

Roman again passed more vehicles, driving into oncoming traffic, forcing the driver of a truck heading toward him to veer off the road, detectives wrote in the report. Even during legitimate pursuits, the sheriff’s office has a strict policy when deputies are allowed to exceed the speed limit and chase drivers.

He then got behind the woman’s car with his emergency roof lights flashing and pulled her over in the turning lane of the highway at mile marker 10, the report states. The in-car camera showed him approach her car from the passenger’s side and talk to her, according to the report.

The woman told investigators that when she rolled down the window, Roman said, “I told you I’d find you and pull you over,” according to the report.

He also told her, “I was hoping your boyfriend was in the car so I can pull him out and give him a hard time,” the woman told detectives, according to the report.

When questioned by detectives, Roman acknowledged that he used the sheriff’s office’s databases to search for information about the woman. He said soon after meeting her, he sent her a direct message on Instagram, but she did not respond, according to the report.

Regarding the traffic stop, Roman told detectives he knew he erred in judgment as soon as he began talking to the woman. He said he had “a tough month,” and “I saw a shiny thing,” referring to the woman.

“And that’s why I just like I stopped right after and nothing else,” Roman said, according to the report.

When the detective asked Roman if he pursued the woman that day “just to say hey,” he responded, “Yeah, I know it’s stupid,” according to the report.

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