Tenn. PD receives grant following K-9’s line of duty death

By Siena Duncan

Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a recent dog death, the Chattanooga Police Department is looking to get a new K-9 with grant money unanimously approved Tuesday by the City Council.

Diesel, a 3-year-old K-9 German shepherd, was put down last month after getting injured during a security sweep. About $15,000 from the Stanton K9 Foundation, based in Boston, will go toward purchasing a new dog and a bulletproof vest. The grant is part of the foundation’s program providing funds to replace dogs killed in the line of duty.

STAYING ALERT: What officers need to improve situational awareness

In order to get the grant, the department had to show the death was not the result of negligence or a genetic condition.

Diesel stepped through broken glass during the Sept. 17 security sweep, during which a person with multiple felony warrants was reported to be armed and holding a hostage inside a home. Diesel suffered deep cuts to his hind legs, severing an artery and an Achilles tendon, according to the Police Department. He was euthanized several days later after officials consulted with veterinarians and the dog’s handler.

“I want to inform you that I have heard back from the other members of the K-9 Panel, and we are all in agreement that K-9 Diesel’s death was in the line of duty,” Richard McLaughlin, the foundation’s K-9 program manager, wrote in a Sept. 26 email to Chattanooga police. “We will provide the Fallen K-9 Grant to the Chattanooga Police Department.”

Once the foundation receives an invoice from the department of its purchase of a new K-9 and a vest within one calendar year, it will give the department the $15,000. After that, the department will put the new dog through tracking, narcotics and patrol training, according to the grant application.

The cost of buying a K-9 dog varies, according to posted cost breakdowns from other local police departments across the country, with prices ranging from $8,000 to upwards of $15,000. Dogs are typically imported from Europe .

Another Chattanooga K-9, a 2-year-old Labrador named Buck, died Sept. 24 from gastrointestinal medical complications. Replacing Buck through the Stanton K9 Foundation is likely not viable, due to the foundation’s requirement that a dog’s death must have been while in the line of duty.

“Our K-9 partners are part of our family, both within the department and in the homes of their handlers,” Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers said at the time. “Saying goodbye to them is never easy, but losing two in one week is truly heartbreaking.

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

Contact city and county reporter Siena Duncan at sduncan@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6354.

© 2025 the Chattanooga Times/Free Press (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Visit www.timesfreepress.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.