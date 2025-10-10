REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Tenn. unveils $175M in law enforcement grants to enhance community safety

Law enforcement agencies can apply for funding through the $75 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund and the newly launched $100 million Downtown Public Safety Grant Fund

October 10, 2025 05:10 PM • 
Joanna Putman
558800355_1332951591533617_68790.jpg

Gov. Bill Lee/Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the opening of applications for two new public safety grant programs totaling $175 million, aimed at helping local law enforcement reduce violent crime and improve safety in downtown areas, the Office of the Governor announced.

Beginning Oct. 2, law enforcement agencies and local jurisdictions can apply for funding through:

  • The $75 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF)
  • The newly launched $100 million Downtown Public Safety Grant Fund (DPSG)

Both initiatives were included in Gov. Lee’s FY26 budget proposal and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, according to the announcement.

| DOWNLOAD: How to fund a real time crime center (eBook)

“Since I first ran for office, I’ve said that every Tennessean deserves to live in a safe neighborhood,” said Lee. “Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to protect their communities, and I look forward to thoughtfully investing these dollars in proven methods that will reduce violent crime and enhance public safety in every neighborhood, including downtown areas.”

A significant portion of the funding — $100 million — is designated for the Memphis area and will support the Memphis Safe Task Force, an initiative launched by President Donald Trump.

Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF)

Originally created in FY23, the VCIF supports law enforcement strategies proven to reduce violent crime. Eligible uses of funding include:

  • Establishing or expanding specialized violent crime units
  • Hiring and training personnel
  • Investing in technology and equipment
  • Launching evidence-based crime intervention models
  • Supporting community partnerships to prevent crime

Funds will be distributed using a data-driven formula based on violent crime rates.

Downtown Public Safety Grant Fund (DPSG)

Newly established in FY26, the DPSG aims to:

  • Improve safety in business and commercial areas
  • Reduce urban blight
  • Support economic development infrastructure
  • Decrease crime in downtown districts

Funding will be awarded based on project design and application strength.

Eligible agencies will receive a formal letter with application instructions by Oct. 3, according to the announcement. Applications are due by Oct. 24, 2025.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, agencies can visit the state’s grant application portal here.

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect.