Tenn. unveils $175M in law enforcement grants to enhance community safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the opening of applications for two new public safety grant programs totaling $175 million, aimed at helping local law enforcement reduce violent crime and improve safety in downtown areas, the Office of the Governor announced.

Beginning Oct. 2, law enforcement agencies and local jurisdictions can apply for funding through:



The $75 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF)

The newly launched $100 million Downtown Public Safety Grant Fund (DPSG)

Both initiatives were included in Gov. Lee’s FY26 budget proposal and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, according to the announcement.

“Since I first ran for office, I’ve said that every Tennessean deserves to live in a safe neighborhood,” said Lee. “Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to protect their communities, and I look forward to thoughtfully investing these dollars in proven methods that will reduce violent crime and enhance public safety in every neighborhood, including downtown areas.”

A significant portion of the funding — $100 million — is designated for the Memphis area and will support the Memphis Safe Task Force, an initiative launched by President Donald Trump.

Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF)

Originally created in FY23, the VCIF supports law enforcement strategies proven to reduce violent crime. Eligible uses of funding include:



Establishing or expanding specialized violent crime units

Hiring and training personnel

Investing in technology and equipment

Launching evidence-based crime intervention models

Supporting community partnerships to prevent crime

Funds will be distributed using a data-driven formula based on violent crime rates.

Downtown Public Safety Grant Fund (DPSG)

Newly established in FY26, the DPSG aims to:



Improve safety in business and commercial areas

Reduce urban blight

Support economic development infrastructure

Decrease crime in downtown districts

Funding will be awarded based on project design and application strength.

Eligible agencies will receive a formal letter with application instructions by Oct. 3, according to the announcement. Applications are due by Oct. 24, 2025.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, agencies can visit the state’s grant application portal here.

