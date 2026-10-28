Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux on leading by empowerment

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Every leader remembers the day they went from being one of the team to being in charge of it. On this episode of Policing Matters, host Jim Dudley talks with Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux about leadership at every rank. A former Houston officer and DEA supervisor, Comeaux explains how mentors and early mistakes shaped his approach: motivate, inspire and empower.

Comeaux explains how he gives people real decision-making power within clear guardrails, how he wins over cynical troops and why transparency matters when a critical incident is still unfolding. He also draws on his years as a college baseball player, a career that has him slated to be inducted into the Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame this fall. Those lessons from sports, and from leading in law enforcement, business and life, are the heart of his book, “The Active Sport of Leadership: Discipline, Culture, and the Responsibility to Lead,” available at dccbooks.com.

Tune in to discover:



The three-part message Comeaux gives every newly promoted leader

Why he chose three mentors who were nothing alike

What happens when a skeptical officer gets the “magic wand”

How to empower officers without losing control of risk and accountability

What baseball taught him about discipline and leading under pressure

About our sponsor

American Military University supports law enforcement professionals with flexible online programs designed around the demands of the job. Whether you’re looking to grow your own career or support the development of your officers, the Everyday Heroes Grant provides eligible first responders and their families with a 20% tuition grant. Students may also be eligible to transfer up to 45 credits for academy training, prior education, and professional experience, helping them start ahead and finish sooner. Learn more at PublicSafetyAtAMU.com.

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