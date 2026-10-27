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Video: Driver who failed to move over rips door off Texas deputy’s cruiser

As the Montgomery County deputy opened his door to exit the cruiser, an intoxicated driver hit the door at full speed and fled the scene

October 27, 2026 10:37 AM • 
Joanna Putman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage showing the moment an intoxicated driver failed to move over and struck a cruiser, tearing off the door just as a deputy was about to step out.

The Oct. 24 incident began as a deputy was conducting a DUI investigation. A second deputy arrived on scene with emergency lights activated.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

Video shows the arriving deputy begin to exit his cruiser. As he opened the door, a passing vehicle struck it at full speed before fleeing the scene.

Deputies were able to identify the vehicle and soon arrested the driver. The suspect was charged with failure to stop and render aid, passing an emergency vehicle causing bodily injury and driving while intoxicated. The driver from the initial stop was also charged with driving while intoxicated.

“Sheriff Wesley Doolittle reminds drivers that protecting those working along our roadways is a shared responsibility ... Drivers are urged to remain alert, give emergency personnel room to work, and never drive impaired,” the sheriff’s office stated.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com