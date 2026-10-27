Video: Driver who failed to move over rips door off Texas deputy’s cruiser

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage showing the moment an intoxicated driver failed to move over and struck a cruiser, tearing off the door just as a deputy was about to step out.

The Oct. 24 incident began as a deputy was conducting a DUI investigation. A second deputy arrived on scene with emergency lights activated.

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Video shows the arriving deputy begin to exit his cruiser. As he opened the door, a passing vehicle struck it at full speed before fleeing the scene.

Deputies were able to identify the vehicle and soon arrested the driver. The suspect was charged with failure to stop and render aid, passing an emergency vehicle causing bodily injury and driving while intoxicated. The driver from the initial stop was also charged with driving while intoxicated.

“Sheriff Wesley Doolittle reminds drivers that protecting those working along our roadways is a shared responsibility ... Drivers are urged to remain alert, give emergency personnel room to work, and never drive impaired,” the sheriff’s office stated.