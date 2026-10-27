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BWC: Man points replica handgun at Phoenix officers twice before fatal OIS

The man pointed a BB gun that appeared to be a firearm at Phoenix Police officers, prompting officers to fire shots; while on the ground, he raised the gun again

October 27, 2026 12:08 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who pointed a replica handgun twice at officers.

The Oct. 10 incident began when officers responded to 911 calls reporting a man walking around an apartment complex holding a firearm and a knife.

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Officers arrived at the scene and moved toward a unit that the man had been seen entering. Body camera video shows the man exiting the apartment, still holding the gun and knife.

The officers ordered the man to drop the weapons. When he did not comply, they deployed less-lethal projectile launchers.

The man then raised the gun and pointed it at officers, prompting an officer to fire shots, striking the man.

Video shows the man raising the gun again while on the ground.

Officers fired more shots, striking the man again.

They then approached the man to secure the gun and render aid. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gun recovered at the scene was later found to be a BB gun. Investigators also found that the 911 call was made by the subject.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com