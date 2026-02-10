Book excerpt: ‘Ma’am In Command: A Guide for Women Aspiring to Command or Chief Positions’

What does it take to climb from patrol to the chief’s office? For many officers — especially women — the path to command can feel unclear, uneven and full of unseen barriers. “Ma’am In Command” by Chief Carrie Ellis is written as a career companion for those who aspire to executive leadership in policing, with strategies that help readers navigate organizational culture, enhance influence, and accelerate advancement.

Drawing on more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, Chief Ellis blends practical advice with hard-earned lessons from her own ascent to the career pinnacle. While the book centers on challenges often faced by female officers, its insights resonate with anyone committed to leading with confidence, clarity, and impact. Order your copy today.

Chapter 2: Derailers

Internal derailers

We have been socialized to place a high value on hard work, often to the extent that we overlook the complicated and politicized nature of our professional environments. Many of us believe that performing well and doing our jobs effectively entitle us to receive promotions and recognition for our efforts. However, it is crucial to recognize that there is far more to career advancement than simply putting in long hours and producing high-quality work products.

Interpersonal skills and the ability to engage in meaningful conversations with others are equally, if not more important, to our success. This becomes particularly evident in the highly politicized environment that comes with responsibilities such as being a Chief. Within this context, the relationships we cultivate with colleagues in our office, as well as with members of the executive team and governmental leaders, are invaluable.

I recall a male colleague who made it a point to take an hour or so each day to stroll to his office. During this time, he would stop by everyone’s office and engage in casual conversations for a few minutes. This was not merely idle chatter; he was intentionally building and nurturing relationships that would serve him well in his career. Those few minutes he dedicated to socializing and connecting with others gave him a distinct advantage, as he invested time in fostering bonds that would lead to mutual support.

On the flipside, women often perceive this kind of behavior as nothing more than slacking off. Too frequently, we find ourselves hunkered down at our desks, absorbed in completing the most recent tasks or projects, thus missing out on opportunities to build essential connections with our colleagues. This approach may inadvertently hinder our career progression by overlooking the critical importance of relationship-building in the workplace.

Another prevalent issue that often derails women’s career progress is their tendency to downplay or downsize the significance of their own achievements and capabilities. This particular phenomenon is frequently referred to as imposter syndrome, a term that encapsulates the feelings that many women experience, leading them to internalize profound feelings of inadequacy or self-doubt, even in the face of demonstrable accomplishments. This internal struggle can manifest in various ways, where women, rather than celebrating their successes, may find themselves minimizing their achievements or attributing them to external factors, such as luck or the help of others. Consequently, by not fully owning their wins, women may inadvertently undermine not only their own credibility but also their visibility in the workplace. This can create significant barriers, making it increasingly challenging for them to advance their careers in a professional landscape that already presents numerous obstacles.

Additionally, women may often find themselves ensnared in the challenging and sometimes overwhelming trap of perfectionism. This is characterized by a relentless striving for unrealistic standards of performance, achievement, and overall productivity. This insatiable quest for flawlessness can lead to severe consequences, including burnout, heightened anxiety, and a noticeable decline in self-confidence. These feelings arise as women continuously grapple with the immense pressure to excel in every facet of their professional and personal lives, creating a perpetual cycle of self-doubt and stress. Over time, perfectionism can evolve into a significant derailer of personal and professional progress, effectively hindering women from taking essential risks, seizing valuable opportunities, and advocating for themselves in a manner that aligns with their true potential and aspirations. It can stifle creativity and innovation, as the fear of not meeting high expectations discourages women from exploring new paths or taking on challenges that might lead to growth.

Another notable trend is the tendency to prioritize consensus-building and harmony over assertiveness and self-advocacy, particularly in the context of the workplace. This inclination can significantly hinder women’s ability to adequately assert their needs and establish firm boundaries in professional settings. While it is undeniable that collaboration and effective teamwork are crucial components of a successful work environment, women may avoid conflict or confrontation, often to the detriment of their personal and professional interests. This avoidance can lead to situations in which others take undue credit for original ideas or valuable contributions, which can be disheartening and demotivating. Moreover, this reluctance to assert oneself in a variety of work-related scenarios can ultimately limit opportunities for career advancement, creating barriers that perpetuate existing gender biases. These biases tend to favor individuals who exhibit more assertive or aggressive behavior, further entrenching inequalities in workplace dynamics.

Perfectionism and consensus-building are classic examples of what is commonly known as Goldilocks syndrome. If women in law enforcement are too confident and assertive, we are labeled as a bitch. If we are not assertive enough, we are not cut out for the job. If we show empathy, we are perceived as too sensitive; if we show none, we are perceived as cold and heartless. When we speak out about the disparities in law enforcement, we are labeled as complainers who cause trouble and are just making excuses, but not speaking up hurts us and ultimately the law enforcement profession.

Women often face significant challenges in achieving a work-life balance, especially in male-dominated industries, where long working hours and intense competition are not only typical but expected. This struggle is compounded by the need to balance their professional ambitions with various caregiving duties, household responsibilities, and personal interests, which can create tremendous pressure. As they navigate these demanding expectations, many women experience feelings of guilt over not being able to dedicate enough time to their families or personal lives, leading to an overwhelming sense of stress and eventual fatigue.

In summary, while women face a multitude of external challenges and obstacles in the workplace, it is equally critical to address internal derailers that may hinder their progress. These internal derailers can significantly impede their ability to unlock their full potential and ultimately advance their careers in a meaningful way. By actively recognizing and confronting these tendencies, which may include self-doubt, a relentless pursuit of perfectionism, an avoidance of conflict, challenges associated with work-life imbalance, and a lack of adequate support systems, women can take significant steps towards overcoming the barriers that stand in the way of their success. It is essential to understand that, through cultivating self-awareness, developing resilience, and implementing strategic action plans, women can effectively derail-proof their careers. By doing so, they not only enhance their own professional journeys but also pave the way for greater gender equality and increased diversity within the workplace. Therefore, the journey towards achieving gender equality in professional settings demands both an acknowledgment of external factors and a commitment to overcoming internal obstacles.

External derailers

It may come as a shock to some, but there are still people who have strong negative opinions about women in law enforcement. Some of these opinions are from within the profession, while others come from outside of it. Either way, they can be difficult to overcome. With assistance from the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT), this author solicited responses from female leaders in law enforcement regarding phrases they have been asked or told throughout their careers, specifically after attaining a command-level or chief position.

The responses were enlightening as they illustrated the biases plaguing the profession and impeding relationships. The responses range from “you are too feminine looking” to “you are too masculine looking.” They also include statements that females are more emotional than their male counterparts or are just too emotional. Also, one respondent said she was told the other command staff members would never take her seriously. While these statements reflect biases still evident in policing, they do not encompass all members of law enforcement. It does identify opportunities for improvement, however.

One colleague related a story from a job interview at a very rural agency. She dressed in standard interview clothing, a suit and heels. After her interview, but before signing a release, a member of the interview panel called one of her colleagues from a neighboring agency to ask whether he believed she had the ability to work patrol. He did not ask if she would be willing to work patrol; her ability was in question. This was not 5, 10, or 20 years ago; this was in 2024.

Throughout many police organizations, subtle nuances and attitudes discourage women from becoming police officers. It also discourages women from seeking supervisory, command, and executive positions. Furthermore, the insufficient availability of crucial support systems—such as flexible working arrangements, comprehensive parental leave policies, and understanding workplace cultures—can make it significantly more challenging for women to maintain and advance their careers over the long term.

In addition to subtle nuances within agencies, there are some not-so-subtle clues that we have not evolved enough. When this author walks through an exhibit hall with a male colleague at a law enforcement conference, vendors seldom acknowledge the female first. Their attention is usually directed at the male first no matter what title is on the name badge.

Additional examples include challenges related to maternity, childcare, shift work, and lack of mentorship and sponsorship. Ultimately, a significant lack of access to vital mentorship, effective sponsorship, and valuable networking opportunities can severely hinder women’s career progression and advancement.

Organizations must address these systemic barriers. Fostering a culture that emphasizes inclusion, support, and equitable access to opportunities is essential for mitigating the derailing effects of gender bias that persist in the workplace today.