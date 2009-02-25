ALTAMA Footwear Launches the EXO Speed II Series

ALTAMA Footwear is unveiling their EXOSpeed II series the end of February 2009. This series employs trail running shoe materials and technology to achieve lightweight heat resistant footwear ultimately reducing foot fatigue and enhancing performance on the field. Features include protective foam padding, highly breathable lining, molded nylon speed laces, medial side ventilation screens, non metallic materials, and a removable double density footbed with shock pads. This series will be available in 8” black jungle and desert tan.

Please call a sales representative today for more information at 1-800-437-9888 or visit us online at www.altama.com.