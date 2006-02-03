Damascus #FX-1 FlexForce™ - Modular Hard Shell Crowd Control System

The #FX-1 FlexForce™ Modular Hard Shell Crowd Control System is the ultimate high-threat level riot control, domestic disturbance, and cell extraction suit. This completely refined system from Damascus Protective Gear® has many design features that propel it well beyond the competition, including: added protection, greater flexibility and comfort, as well as being just easier to get into and out of the suit.

The FlexForce™ design provides substantial protection from blunt force trauma without sacrificing the fit or comfort. The suit is lightweight and ranks highest in easy to put on or take off in a moments notice. The front and back hard shell panels have a modular flex design allowing for all shapes and sizes to fit comfortably without sacrificing much needed mobility. The forearm guard offers a much more comfortable elbow portion of the pad, which allows more flexibility. The knee/shin guard has a non-slip surface, which keeps you planted in position.