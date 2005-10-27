Damascus Introduces #MX-40: AXIM™ Adaptive “Cool” Gloves with Patented Smart Fabric Technology (SFT)™

This is one of our latest and most advanced state-of-the-art designs yet, featuring “Certified Space Technology” developed and used by NASA, called “Smart Fabric Technology™". The patented technology has fused micro-encapsulated “phase changing” materials called Thermocules®, which absorb, store and release heat, providing a perfectly balanced hand temperature to prevent hands from ever being either too hot or too cold.

You could call them “air-conditioning for you hands”. The “WOW!” factor upon first slipping into a pair of the AXIM™ gloves is an instant cooling sensation to your hands. The SFT™ lining then regulates to your hands temperature. The other design features of the #MX40 include materials and concepts which promote air-flow and maximum breathability in hot weather.

The #MX40 is the first of many new designs soon to come from Damascus® incorporating this cutting edge technology, including the SFT™ bonded to our leather hides.

AirMesh™ contoured breathable backs for maximum airflow and heat dispersion

SFT™ interior linings balance hand temperature to prevent hands from being either too hot or too cold

Clarino® palm with micro-perforated holes for air ventilation

Neoprene expandable wrist

Seamless rolled finger tip design for superior tactility during searches

Adaptive all-day / year-round comfort

NASA approved technology

Patent pending

Size range: Men’s xsm to xxlg

For more information, please visit www.DamascusGear.com or email sales@damascusgear.com