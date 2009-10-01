Damascus Introduces Tactical Gloves with Kevlar® and Hard Knuckles

This latest addition to Damascus Protective Gear’s Elite Tactical Ops, features Carbon Tek™ hard knuckles for impact protection, a Kevlar® shell that provides cut resistance and flash protections to 800 degrees Fahrenheit and a two-layer reinforced etched leather on the palms that allow for water resilience. The extended cuff and elasticized wrist will keep these gloves in place and debris out.

For more information on this and other products from Damascus go to www.DamascusGear.com.