DZ-10 ARTIX™ - Winter Cut Resistant with Kevlar®, Hydrofil & Thinsulate® New from Damascus

This is Damascus Protective Gear’s first winter cut resistant glove of its kind! The Kevlar® lined palm provides the necessary protection against cuts while the C100 Thinsulate® lining keeps your hands warm. A reinforced crotch area delivers added protection where most needed.

• Kevlar® lined palms

• C100 Thinsulate® linings for warmth

• Ribbed neoprene back for flex with Spandura trim at wrist and

thumbs

• Clarino® synthetic suede palm

• Reinforced crotch area for grip

• Adustable Velcro® wirst closure

• Washable

• Size range: Men’s xsm to xxlg

For more infomation visit www.damascusgear.com.