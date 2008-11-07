DZ-10 ARTIX™ - Winter Cut Resistant with Kevlar®, Hydrofil & Thinsulate® New from Damascus
This is Damascus Protective Gear’s first winter cut resistant glove of its kind! The Kevlar® lined palm provides the necessary protection against cuts while the C100 Thinsulate® lining keeps your hands warm. A reinforced crotch area delivers added protection where most needed.
• Kevlar® lined palms
• C100 Thinsulate® linings for warmth
• Ribbed neoprene back for flex with Spandura trim at wrist and
thumbs
• Clarino® synthetic suede palm
• Reinforced crotch area for grip
• Adustable Velcro® wirst closure
• Washable
• Size range: Men’s xsm to xxlg
For more infomation visit www.damascusgear.com.