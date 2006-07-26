Finally, A Duty Glove For Officers Working In Hot

Temecula, CA – With the new Cool Tac™ Glove exclusively from Hatch®, for the first time ever, law enforcement officers working in hot climates can have a functional glove with an essential design feature to stay cool on the job. The top of the Hatch Cool Tac™ glove is made with Three Dimensional Knit Spacer fabric, which is extremely breathable and inherently shock absorbent due to the polyester fibers supporting the 3-D configuration of the fabric. The palm is constructed from Pittards hair sheep leather for extreme tactility and features the Hatch Signature Ergonomic Cut, designed to follow the natural curvature of the hand for a superb fit.

“An officer is only going to wear a glove he can do his job in, and the Cool Tac™ is the solution for hot climates,” stated Bill Hatch, head of Research and Development. “The palm area is as thin as a golf glove so officers have maximum dexterity, touch and feel.” Also includes Hatch’s Extreme Grip™ in the cradle of the hand for sure gun grip and reinforcement. The short, wrist length design features a hook and loop closure with Hatch logo for easy on/off.

Hatch Cool Tac™ Gloves come in sizes xsm – xxlg. The MSRP is $50.25. Available now. More information is available at www.hatch-corp.com or by calling Customer Service at (800) 347-1200.