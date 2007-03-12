Instinct Gloves Introduces All New 2007 Stealth Line

The new 2007 Instinct STEALTH glove was specially designed for law enforcement. All models offer outstanding dexterity and feel especially on the trigger finger, which allows you to perform safely and efficiently without stopping to remove your gloves. Features include exclusive knuckle hinges & FIN panels to enhance fit and reduce fatigue, along with a Velcro cuff closure for a secure fit. Our STEALTH line consists of three models -- each offering the perfect combination of dexterity and protection:

The Pro-Leather model is made of a combination of genuine goatskin leather and stretch spandex. This combination provides a high level of protection, while allowing outstanding dexterity and feel.

The Hammer HD model offers outstanding protection and dexterity, along with a cut resistant padded palm. This glove also has an Airprene padded knuckle panel for impact resistance and is 100% machine washable.

The Mako model - also 100% machine washable -- is a multi-task glove that offers both high dexterity and protection so you can focus on the task at hand.

Available in sizes S-XXL.

