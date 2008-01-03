Microflex(R) introduces MidKnight(TM) Black Nitrile Gloves

RENO, Nev., — Microflex Corporation, a leader in the development and marketing of disposable examination gloves, and a subsidiary of Barrier Safe Solutions International, introduces its newest member of the glove family — MidKnight(TM) gloves -- a unique black examination glove designed to mask the toughest of stains while providing the durability, comfort and protection typical of nitrile gloves.

MidKnight(TM) gloves are fully textured for superior grip and do not have the associated risks of natural rubber latex allergic response. It is the glove of choice for people who demand uncompromising quality and protection and is recommended for use in industries such as law enforcement, tattoo, funeral, correctional facilities, automotive and industrial safety.

MidKnight(TM) gloves are a perfect choice when day-to-day hazards require the combination of durability and consistency, working environments demand firm grip and reliability, and precise contact requires enhanced tactile sensitivity.

“The Most Trusted Name in Gloves(R) is now in black,” said Jennifer Singh, Product Manager for Microflex. “We are always looking for new innovative products that will meet our customers’ needs. The MidKnight(TM) glove provides Microflex(R) quality in a unique black glove, something our customers have come to expect from us.”

About Microflex Corporation

Microflex Corporation, headquartered in Reno, NV, is among the world’s leading suppliers of high-quality, thin-film examination gloves. Microflex has an innovative approach to the glove market, designing specific gloves for specific needs to help professionals do their jobs better. Providing the comfort, fit and quality professionals need. Microflex is recognized for superior service, product innovation and consumer education.

About BarrierSafe Solutions International

BarrierSafe is a leading developer and marketer of branded disposable hand protection and related products. The company offers an extensive selection of high quality disposable gloves and other specialized products for a diverse range of growing niche markets, including the foodservice, dental, laboratory, emergency medical services, nonacute healthcare, automotive and general industrial segments, in which branding, quality, innovation and features are key differentiators that drive end-user demand and loyalty.

