New Gloves from 5.11 Offer Range of Impact Protection

Three new styles join the lineup of 5.11® gloves designed with Ironclad Performance Wear®, a leader in high-performance task-specific gloves, to provide the maximum in durability, function and fit. Each of the styles utilizes the patented Tactical Touch™ precision fit seamless fingertips for maximum dexterity and comfort. Scene One™ gloves have ventilated TPR knuckle and joint protection with synthetic leather palms and a stretch nylon back panel. ATAC® gloves have a Kevlar® blend shell with a foam-backed coated Kevlar knuckle impact protection zone, padded thumb joints, and flexible TPR exoskeleton finger protection. HardTime™ tactical gloves have articulated two-piece hard knuckle protection on a Kevlar stretch knit back panel. New 5.11 impact protecting gloves start at $49.99.

About 5.11 Tactical Series®

Located in Modesto, California, 5.11 Tactical Series® creates innovative, user-required products that enhance the safety, speed and performance of law enforcement, military, fire and EMS professionals worldwide. Built on a foundation of durability, quality and value that began with the authentic 5.11 Tactical Pant, 5.11’s team of over 300 employees leads the industry in delivering the world’s most innovative gear, head to toe. By working directly with end-users and utilizing the expertise of highly-qualified subject matter experts, all 5.11 products exceed rigorous and exacting standards. Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical clothing, uniforms, station-wear, outerwear, footwear and accessories at www.511tactical.com.