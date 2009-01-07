5.11’s Fade-Resistant Station Jacket Delivers Function, Comfort

With 11 pockets and excellent color retention, the innovative Station Jacket from 5.11 Tactical® replaces traditional lightweight jackets with a streamlined and functional design. Ideal for mild weather, the Station Jacket includes large document, hand-warmer, security and hidden chest pockets, as well as an easy-access note card and dual pen pocket on the left sleeve.

Constructed of breathable, fade-resistant 7.25-oz. poly-cotton twill, the fabric is treated with Teflon® for stain, soil and liquid resistance. Inside the jacket is a comfortable mesh lining on the upper section, while the lower portion is taffeta lined to reduce duty belt snags. The exterior features a full-zip front with an internal wind flap and a half-elastic hem for comfort and fit. Generously cut sleeves lend easy movement, while half-elastic cuffs help keep sleeves in place when pushed up. Top-of-the-line YKK® zippers and multiple stress-point bartacks add durability.

Priced from $69.99, the Station Jacket comes in dark navy in sizes XS to 4XL. This jacket looks sharp with department logo embellishment from the 5.11 Custom Shop – which is available through your local 5.11 Dealer. Visit www.511tactical.com today to find your closest 5.11 Dealer, where you’ll find the Station Jacket, plus 5.11’s other top-quality outerwear, bags, eyewear, footwear and more.

About 5.11 Tactical Series®

Located in Modesto, California, 5.11 Tactical Series creates innovative, user-required products that enhance the safety, speed and performance of law enforcement, military and fire/EMS professionals. Built on a foundation of durability, quality and value, 5.11 Tactical’s team of more than 150 employees leads the industry in delivering functionally innovative gear, head to toe. The company was ranked #211 on the 2007 Inc. 500 list. Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical clothing, station wear, uniforms, outerwear, footwear and accessories at www.511tactical.com.