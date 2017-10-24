5.11® donates $20,000 from proceeds of Defender-Flex pants and jeans to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

IRVINE, Calif. — The 5.11 Always Be Ready® brand campaign centers around providing individuals with the best quality products so they can be ready to help those in need, protect and serve, and crush goals. 5.11 brand supporter, inaugural Crossfit Games winner, and Newark, California Lieutenant and SWAT team member Jolie Gentry Macias is familiar with the importance of readiness and is helping 5.11 support national law enforcement in an even greater way. Today during the annual conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), 5.11 presented the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund with a check for $20,000 from proceeds of the sale of its Defender-Flex Pants and Jeans. The Memorial Fund tells the story of American law enforcement, honors fallen officers, and works to make it safer for those who serve.

“I have always greatly admired the way the Memorial Fund pays tribute to the fallen and works to tell their stories,” said Gentry Macias. “On a daily basis, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities – it’s reassuring to know that National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is there to honor these brave men and women in the event a casualty takes place on duty.” Gentry Macias adds, “5.11 has been a great partner over the years, and I am honored to be a part of their contribution to the Memorial Fund”.

“We are excited to work with Jolie and the Memorial Fund,” said 5.11’s Vice President of Global Marketing, Willem Driessen. “5.11 creates purpose-built tactical apparel and gear for law enforcement agencies around the country. We provide them with the best gear so they can succeed in their mission.” Driessen continues, “We are thrilled to be making this donation from the sale of our Defender-Flex Pants and Jeans to the Memorial Fund so they can continue serving law enforcement officers nationwide.”

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to 5.11 for their generosity and steadfast support over the years,” said Memorial Fund President and CEO Craig Floyd. “We are very fortunate to have partners like 5.11 who step up to support and honor the men and women who valiantly serve the citizens in their communities each day.”

For more information on the charitable contributions, Defender-Flex Pants and Jeans, and the Always Be Ready campaign, please visit http://www.511tactical.com/AlwaysBeReady.

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those that always have to be ready. 5.11 is a portfolio company of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical. #511tactical

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 21,183 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to complete the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.