5.11 Rolls Out Innovative New Performance Apparel for Bike Patrol

Designed by bike patrol officers across the nation, the new 5.11 Tactical® Bike Patrol Polo and Short are second to none in the industry. Working closely with these officers, 5.11 has incorporated all of the features and benefits officers need while on patrol.

The 5.11 Bike Patrol Polo was developed to accommodate an officer while on a bike, with an athletic fit and a longer back drop tail so the shirt stays tucked in. Reflective tape on the arms, front chest and back aids in safety and visibility. The fabric has been developed to be very colorfast to light and perspiration, plus includes an anti-microbial treatment and wicking. Additional features include chest pen pockets, an under arm gusset for added range of motion and a mic loop at the center front placket. Sizes XS-3XL. Starting at $49.99.

Knowing the fabric was critical to overall performance, 5.11 worked to engineer a material that offers maximum performance and comfort for their new Bike Patrol Short. Constructed of nylon and elastane fibers, the fabric is ultra lightweight, breathable and quick drying. The synthetic fibers provide fade and wrinkle resistance for a clean professional look. The construction and fit of the short deliver on all cylinders of what you would expect from the leading law enforcement brand in the industry. Roomy cargo pockets with an internal pocket provide maximum storage capability. Dual rear pockets have zip closure for security. Running crotch gusset and elastic, action waistband provide comfort and ease of movement. A non-slip waistband helps keep the 5.11 Bike Patrol Polo remain neatly tucked. Sizes 28-44. Starting at $59.99.

